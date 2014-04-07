(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
ACOSS's (Agence
Centrale des Organismes de Securite Sociale) EUR20bn Euro
Commercial Paper (CP)
programme and EUR25bn French CP programme Short-term local and
foreign currency
ratings at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect ACOSS's status as a state agency (EPA). They
also reflect
its critical role for the French state (AA+/Stable/F1+), as it
manages cash
flows for most social security institutions (SSI) and also
collects social
security, pension and unemployment contributions.
As an EPA, ACOSS benefits from an implicit solvency guarantee
from the French
state, which is ultimately responsible for its assets and
liabilities. ACOSS's
debt is fully consolidated in French general government debt.
The state exerts strong administrative, legal and financial
oversight over
ACOSS. It defines its strategy, monitors its management, and is
one of ACOSS's
main financial counterparties. Parliament sets ACOSS's annual
revenue and
expenditure projections as well as its borrowing limit. ACOSS's
accounts are
audited and certified annually by the national court of
accounts.
Social security cash flows are highly predictable, enabling
ACOSS to maintain a
track record of accurate liquidity forecasts. Predictability is
underpinned by
the sizeable proportion of cash flows scheduled by contract (28%
of revenue in
2013) and low operational risk, which is due to the automation
of collection
operations and tight control of payment processes. Macroeconomic
trends or
social security reforms usually do not have a short-term
financial impact.
Funding is mostly market based and exclusively short term, as
mandated by law.
It is well diversified and relies on a EUR20bn ECP programme and
a EUR25bn
billets de tresorerie programme. The state, SSI and CADES
(AA+/Stable/F1+)
routinely purchase ACOSS's debt in order to mutualise available
public cash (42%
of 2013 funding). The state set ACOSS's borrowing cap at
EUR34.5bn in 2014, up
from EUR29.5bn in 2013. This reflects higher funding needs and
ACOSS's
willingness to keep liquidity buffers.
Liquidity risk management is sophisticated, in line with
financial institution
standards. ACOSS maintains excess liquidity buffers of EUR1bn
and keeps a
liquidity coverage ratio of 100% over 30 days. Caisse des Depots
et
Consignations (CDC, AA+/Stable/F1+) provides short-term loans
and backup lines
up to EUR3.7bn. As a public agency, ACOSS is eligible for last
resort emergency
funding from the state. Fitch considers it is very unlikely that
ACOSS would
require state support.
ACOSS's debt reflects the cumulated social security deficits,
before their
refinancing by CADES, the state agency in charge of amortising
social debt.
CADES bought EUR7.7bn of debt from ACOSS in 2013 and is likely
to take over
EUR10bn every year until 2017. Fitch expects ACOSS's debt to
have increased to
EUR23.9bn at end-2013, and to reach EUR25.4bn at end-2014, well
below the
borrowing cap
ACOSS's debt will remain high in the medium term due to the
deficits of the
social security system. Based on projections from the 2014
social security
finance bill, Fitch believes ACOSS's debt could still exceed
EUR17bn by 2017
without further refinancing from CADES or social security
balancing measures.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating action could result from a downgrade of France's
Short-term
ratings, an adverse change in ACOSS's legal framework, or from
insufficient
external funding.
