(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Indonesia-based PT
Asuransi Adira Dinamika's (Adira Insurance) National Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased
or interrupted
payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated
obligations or
issuers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Adira Insurance's sound underwriting margin
and prudent
investment mix. The company posted a sound pre-tax return on
assets and return
on average equity of 11.1% and 31.1%, respectively at end-2013.
Its combined
ratio has consistently remained below 85% over the last five
years, underpinned
by the company's disciplined underwriting practices and claims
management. The
company's combined ratio at end-March 2014 remained at a
manageable level.
More than 95% of Adira Insurance's total invested assets at
end-2013 were in
cash equivalents and fixed-income instruments. The company has
kept its exposure
to stock investments to a minimum, at less than 5% of
shareholder's equity at
end-2013.
The company's business portfolio is skewed towards motor
insurance, with motor
vehicle premiums accounting for 63.2% of its total gross
premiums at end-2013.
The management intends to achieve better diversification through
enhancing its
distribution channels and IT systems and developing new
products.
Adira Insurance's capitalisation, as measured by its local
statutory risk-based
capitalisation, was 212% at end-March 2014, commensurate with
its rating
category. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
Adira Insurance
will continue to adopt prudent reinsurance management to
mitigate catastrophe
risks and maintain sufficient capital buffers to support its
business
operations.
Adira Insurance was the seventh-largest general insurer in
Indonesia as of
end-2013 with around 4% market share.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include the company's ability
to strengthen
its market franchise and further diversify into non-motor
insurance on a
sustained basis. This would translate into a better business
mix, while
maintaining healthy operating profitability.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in the
underwriting
margin with a combined ratio consistently higher than 100%
(2013: 80.9%) and a
sharp decline in the local statutory risk-based capitalisation
(RBC) ratio to
consistently below 200%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cheryl Evangeline
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology - Amended',
dated 13 November
2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
