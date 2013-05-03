(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AEGON
Bank N.V.'s (Aegon
Bank) and Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V.'s (AHB) Long- and Short-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of 'A-/F2'. The Outlook on Aegon Bank's Long-term
IDR is Negative
and the Outlook on AHB's Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AHB and Aegon Bank are bank subsidiaries of Achmea BV (Achmea)
and Aegon N.V.
respectively (Aegon; 'A'/Negative Outlook; see 'Fitch Affirms
Aegon's Ratings;
Outlook Negative', dated 3 May 2013 and available at
www.fitchratings.com), two
Dutch insurance groups. Their IDRs and AHB's senior unsecured
debt rating are
based on the support the banks can expect to receive from their
respective
parent company.
ABH is seen as a 'core' subsidiary to Achmea and the bank's
creditworthiness is
dependent on that of its parent company's. Achmea is a leading
Dutch insurance
company and operates very predominantly in the Netherlands. AHB
is viewed by
Fitch as an integral part of Achmea's operations; it distributes
residential
mortgages which is a key financial product in the Netherlands
and offers cross
selling opportunities with insurance.
Fitch considers Aegon Bank as a 'strategically important'
subsidiary of Aegon
and, in line with the agency's methodology ('Rating FI
Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies' dated 10 August 2012 and available at
www.fitchratings.com), the
bank's Long-term IDR is notched down once from Aegon's. The
Netherlands is one
of Aegon's three main markets (along with the US and UK), but
the relative
importance of the Dutch operations is much smaller than the US
ones. Aegon Bank
offers Aegon's Dutch clients banking products beyond insurance
services, which
is typical in the Netherlands. The Negative Outlook on Aegon
Bank's Long-term
IDR mirrors the Negative Outlook on Aegon's.
Both banks' Support Rating (SR) of '1' indicates Fitch's view of
the extremely
high probability that they will be supported by their respective
parent, if
needed.
KEY RATING SENSITVITIES
Aegon Bank and AHB's IDRs and SR as well as AHB's senior
unsecured debt rating
are sensitive to any perceived change in their respective
strategic importance
to their parents but also to any change in the creditworthiness
of the expected
support providers, namely Aegon and Achmea.
The securities issued by AHB and guaranteed by the Dutch state
are rated 'AAA',
reflecting the sovereign guarantee, and so are sensitive to any
change in the
Netherlands' rating ('AAA'/Negative Outlook).
The rating actions are as follows:
Aegon Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
AHB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-/F2'
Dutch state guaranteed debt affirmed at 'AAA'
The 'AAA' rating assigned to the covered bonds issued by AHB is
not affected by
today's rating actions.
