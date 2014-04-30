(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AEGON
Bank N.V.'s
(Aegon Bank) and Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V.'s (AHB) Long- and
Short-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A-' and F2', respectively. The
Outlook on Aegon
Bank's Long-term IDR is Negative and the Outlook on AHB's
Long-term IDR is
Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS AND SUPPORT
RATINGS
Aegon Bank and AHB are bank subsidiaries of two Dutch insurance
groups, namely
Aegon N.V. (Aegon; A/Negative) and Achmea BV (Achmea)
respectively. The banks'
IDRs and AHB's senior unsecured debt rating are based on Fitch's
view of the
extremely high probability that both banks would receive
support, in case of
need, from their respective parent companies. This is reflected
in the banks'
Support Ratings of '1'. AHB's senior debt ratings are aligned
with the bank's
IDRs, in line with Fitch's criteria.
Fitch considers Aegon Bank as a 'strategically important'
subsidiary of Aegon
and hence the bank's Long-term IDR is notched down once from
Aegon's. The
Netherlands is one of Aegon's three main markets (along with the
US and the UK),
but the relative importance of the Dutch operations is much
smaller than the US
ones. The Negative Outlook on Aegon Bank's Long-term IDR mirrors
that on
Aegon's.
AHB is seen as a 'core' subsidiary to Achmea given Fitch's view
that it is in an
integral part of the Achmea group, a leading Dutch insurance
company operating
predominantly in the Netherlands.
The Achmea group plans to merge AHB with its holding and sister
companies during
1H14. Fitch does not expect any changes in the merged entity's
strategic
importance to Achmea (see 'Fitch: No Immediate Rating Impact on
Achmea
Hypotheekbank from Planned Merger' on 13 Jan 2014) and will
continue to consider
the new entity as a 'core' subsidiary to the group. The
rationale for the merger
is to streamline operations of entities which are already
managed and supervised
collectively. Regulatory approval for the merger is expected in
May 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS AND SUPPORT
RATINGS
Aegon Bank's and AHB's IDRs and Support Ratings as well as AHB's
senior
unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to any perceived changes in
their
respective strategic importance to their parents. Any changes in
the
creditworthiness of the banks' respective parents would also
trigger movements
in the ratings.
The securities issued by AHB and guaranteed by the Dutch state
are rated 'AAA',
reflecting the sovereign guarantee, and therefore are sensitive
to any changes
in the Netherlands' rating (AAA/Negative).
Established in The Hague, Aegon Bank is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of AEGON
Netherlands BV (AEGON NL). It specialises in developing and
selling savings and
investment products, as well as directly cross-selling mortgage,
life/non-life
insurance and pension products originated by AEGON NL.
AHB was founded in 1995 to centralise Achmea's mortgage
activities. It is an
important cross selling tool for Achmea and its mortgage
products are
strategically linked to the selling of the group's insurance
products.
The rating actions are as follows:
Aegon Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
AHB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-/F2'
Dutch state-guaranteed debt affirmed at 'AAA'
The 'AAA' rating assigned to the covered bonds issued by AHB is
not affected by
today's rating actions.
