(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AEGON Bank N.V.'s (Aegon Bank) and Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V.'s (AHB) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A-' and F2', respectively. The Outlook on Aegon Bank's Long-term IDR is Negative and the Outlook on AHB's Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS Aegon Bank and AHB are bank subsidiaries of two Dutch insurance groups, namely Aegon N.V. (Aegon; A/Negative) and Achmea BV (Achmea) respectively. The banks' IDRs and AHB's senior unsecured debt rating are based on Fitch's view of the extremely high probability that both banks would receive support, in case of need, from their respective parent companies. This is reflected in the banks' Support Ratings of '1'. AHB's senior debt ratings are aligned with the bank's IDRs, in line with Fitch's criteria. Fitch considers Aegon Bank as a 'strategically important' subsidiary of Aegon and hence the bank's Long-term IDR is notched down once from Aegon's. The Netherlands is one of Aegon's three main markets (along with the US and the UK), but the relative importance of the Dutch operations is much smaller than the US ones. The Negative Outlook on Aegon Bank's Long-term IDR mirrors that on Aegon's. AHB is seen as a 'core' subsidiary to Achmea given Fitch's view that it is in an integral part of the Achmea group, a leading Dutch insurance company operating predominantly in the Netherlands. The Achmea group plans to merge AHB with its holding and sister companies during 1H14. Fitch does not expect any changes in the merged entity's strategic importance to Achmea (see 'Fitch: No Immediate Rating Impact on Achmea Hypotheekbank from Planned Merger' on 13 Jan 2014) and will continue to consider the new entity as a 'core' subsidiary to the group. The rationale for the merger is to streamline operations of entities which are already managed and supervised collectively. Regulatory approval for the merger is expected in May 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS Aegon Bank's and AHB's IDRs and Support Ratings as well as AHB's senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to any perceived changes in their respective strategic importance to their parents. Any changes in the creditworthiness of the banks' respective parents would also trigger movements in the ratings. The securities issued by AHB and guaranteed by the Dutch state are rated 'AAA', reflecting the sovereign guarantee, and therefore are sensitive to any changes in the Netherlands' rating (AAA/Negative). Established in The Hague, Aegon Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AEGON Netherlands BV (AEGON NL). It specialises in developing and selling savings and investment products, as well as directly cross-selling mortgage, life/non-life insurance and pension products originated by AEGON NL. AHB was founded in 1995 to centralise Achmea's mortgage activities. It is an important cross selling tool for Achmea and its mortgage products are strategically linked to the selling of the group's insurance products. The rating actions are as follows: Aegon Bank Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '1' AHB Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-/F2' Dutch state-guaranteed debt affirmed at 'AAA' The 'AAA' rating assigned to the covered bonds issued by AHB is not affected by today's rating actions. 