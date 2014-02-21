(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/CHICAGO, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Aegon N.V.'s
(Aegon) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and senior
unsecured debt
rating at 'A-'. Fitch has also affirmed Aegon's primary North
American life
insurance subsidiaries' (Aegon Americas) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
ratings at 'AA-'. The Outlooks on Aegon's Long-term IDR and the
IFS ratings of
its primary North American life insurance subsidiaries are
Negative.
Fitch has also affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn
Transamerica Corporation's
Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Negative Outlook. The rating is no
longer considered
by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions are in response to two events - Aegon's
announcement of a
change to its accounting policies for deferred policy
acquisition costs and
longevity reserves and the publication of the group's Q413
results.
The new accounting methodologies will decrease shareholders'
equity by up to
EUR2.5bn. Aegon will now base its longevity reserves in the
Netherlands on
prospective mortality tables instead of observed mortality
tables and deferred
policy acquisition costs will only include costs that are
directly attributable
to the acquisition or renewal of insurance contracts. To offset
the negative
impact on financial leverage stemming from the implementation of
the new
methodologies, Aegon will call and not refinance USD550m junior
capital
securities effective 15 March 2014.
Fitch views the change to Aegon's accounting policies as
negative from a rating
perspective as shareholders' funds will decrease in 2014 leading
to lower
financial flexibility and higher financial leverage. Fitch
however notes that
the new methodology for accounting deferred acquisition costs
follows a change
to the deferral policy and not a worsening of assumptions. In
addition, the
total amount of outstanding debt is being reduced and is
expected to decline
further in 2014; fixed-charge coverage is also expected to
improve as the amount
of interest expenses reduce.
Group IGD ratio declined to 212% in 2013 from 228% in 2012, a
level which
nonetheless remains strong and in line with 'AA' rating
category. The call of
eligible capital instruments would only reduce IGD by 6%.
Financial leverage as calculated by Fitch (FLR) improved to 31%
in 2013 from 32%
in 2012. However, FLR is a pro-forma 33% as at 31 December 2013
when the
negative impact of the accounting changes is included. This more
than offsets
the positive impact of the call of junior capital securities.
This level
continues to be materially outside Fitch's median guidelines for
the rating
level.
However, Aegon plans to reduce the absolute amount of debt on
its balance sheet.
This, in combination with retained earnings boosting capital,
should further
reduce financial leverage. Fitch expects FLR to stand at around
30% at end-2014.
In addition, fixed-charge cover (around 5x at end-2013) is
expected to improve
as Aegon repays debt, which Fitch views positively.
The affirmation also reflects Aegon's improved underlying
earnings in 2013. Net
income was lower than in 2012 but this was due to losses on
economic hedging
which is reported as a loss under IFRS principles. However,
impairment charges
fell to EUR121m from EUR176m in 2012.
The ratings continue to be underpinned by the significant amount
of cash held at
the holding company level as well as Aegon's strong franchise
and wide range of
products and distribution channels. It is a leading player in
its main markets -
the US, the Netherlands and the UK - with top 10 positions in
most of its chosen
market segments. The ratings also reflect Aegon's measured risk
appetite and its
focus on cost control.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a final Prism
Factor-Based Model
Score that is not consistent with the current rating.
The ratings could also be downgraded if financial leverage
remaining above 30%
when calculated with 2014 financials; fixed-charge cover not
improving to above
5x; large credit-related investment losses (realised or
unrealised); a material
decline in operating profitability; or significant earnings or
capital
volatility from Aegon's US variable annuity portfolio if, for
example, Aegon's
hedging becomes insufficient or underperforms.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the pressure on
Aegon's earnings
and its high financial leverage.
The Outlook could be revised to Stable if financial leverage is
expected to
decline and fall below 30% when calculated with 2014 financials;
fixed-charge
cover improves to above 5x; capital remains strong on all
metrics; and
underlying earnings generated by the fee-based business continue
to improve.
The rating actions are as follows:
Aegon N.V.:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Short-term IDR and commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F1'
The following Aegon N.V. perpetual capital securities are
affirmed at 'BBB':
USD500m 6.5% (NL0000062420)
USD250m floating rate (NL0000062438)
NLG450m 4.26% (NL0000120889)
EUR200m 6% (NL0000168466)
USD550m 6.875% (NL0000686368)
USD1,050m 7.25% (NL0006056814)
EUR950m floating rate (NL0000116150)
USD500m floating rate (NL0000116168)
NLG250m 4.156% (NL0000120004)
USD1,000m 6.375% (NL0000021541)
NLG300m 5.185% (NL0000121416)
USD525m 8% (US0079246080)
The following Aegon North American life insurance subsidiary
companies'
Long-term IFS ratings have been affirmed at 'AA-'. The Outlooks
of all the
companies are Negative:
Transamerica Advisors Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Advisors Life Insurance Company of New York
Monumental Life Insurance Company
Stonebridge Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Life Canada
Transamerica Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Life International (Bermuda) Ltd.
Western Reserve Life Assurance Co. of Ohio
The following Aegon subsidiary companies' Short-term IFS ratings
have been
affirmed at 'F1+':
Monumental Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Life Insurance Company
The following Aegon subsidiary companies' secured notes
programme and
outstanding issues have been affirmed at 'AA-':
Monumental Global Funding Ltd.
Transamerica Corporation:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative; Withdrawn
Transamerica Capital II:
Trust Preferred 7.65% due 12/1/2026, affirmed at 'BBB'
Transamerica Capital III:
Trust Preferred 7.625% due 11/15/2037, affirmed at 'BBB'
Aegon Funding Company LLC:
Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
Commonwealth General Corporation's senior debt and medium-term
notes affirmed at
'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1250
Primary Analyst - U. S. subsidiaries
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1 312 368 3144
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst - U. S. subsidiaries
Doug L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1 312 368 2061
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.