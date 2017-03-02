(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Aegon's primary
North American life insurance subsidiaries' (referred here as
Aegon Americas)
and Edinburgh-based Scottish Equitable Plc's Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
Ratings at 'A+' and Aegon N.V's (Aegon) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings of Transamerica
Life
International (Bermuda) Ltd. (TLIB) for commercial reasons.
Accordingly, Fitch
will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for TLIB.
A full list of ratings is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Aegon's ratings continue to reflect the group's diversification
by product
range, distribution channel and geography. Moreover, Aegon has a
strong
franchise and scale in its main markets - the US, the
Netherlands and the UK -
with top 10 positions in most of its chosen market segments.
Fitch also views
favourably Aegon's capital-light, digitally focused strategy,
with the group
having already made significant progress in this regard in the
Netherlands and
UK.
Aegon's profitability, driven by pressure from pricing
competition and low
interest rates in the main markets, is a key rating weakness.
Aegon's net income
return on equity (ROE) of 2% in 2016 was below levels compatible
with the
ratings and more in line with the 'BBB' rating category. Net
income stabilised
in 2H16, supported by a rise in bond yields, an improvement in
fair value
adjustments and a reduction in one-off charges.
Fitch expects net underlying earnings growth to remain weak in
2017 (2016:
EUR1.5 billion, 2015: EUR1.5 billion). Aegon is shifting its
business mix from
high-margin (but capital-intensive) spread-based business to
lower-margin,
capital-light fee-based business. While we view this strategy
positively from a
rating standpoint, it results in a compression of margins for
the group. The
effect of margin compression on earnings is partly offset by
Aegon's expense
savings programme, with further group run-rate savings of EUR240
million planned
by end-2018.
Aegon's Fitch-calculated financial leverage ratio (FLR) was 29%
as at end-2016
(2015: 27%), a level that Fitch views as commensurate with the
'A' rating
category. The increase follows the group's issue of EUR500
million senior notes
in December 2016. Proceeds from the issue will be used to repay
EUR500 million
senior notes maturing in July 2017, which will reduce the FLR.
We expect FLR to
remain within 26%-30% in 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings will be upgraded if Aegon's net underlying ROE
(2016: 7%) improves
to above 8% for a sustained period, with fixed-charge cover
based on underlying
earnings before tax remaining above 6x. Aegon's ratings could
also be upgraded
on a sustained improvement in the FLR to below 25% with the
Prism Factor-Based
Model capital remaining at least "very strong".
The ratings will be downgraded if, over a sustained period, FLR
rises above 30%
or if the Prism Factor-Based Model score falls to below the
"very strong"
category. The ratings could also be downgraded if net underlying
ROE falls to
below 4%, or if the group incurs significant one-off charges.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Aegon N.V.:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
Short-Term IDR and commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F2'
Perpetual cumulative subordinated bonds affirmed at 'BBB'
Dated subordinated bonds affirmed at 'BBB-'
Scottish Equitable Plc
Long-Term IFS Rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
The following Aegon North American life insurance subsidiary
companies'
Long-Term IFS Ratings have been affirmed at 'A+' with Stable
Outlooks:
Transamerica Advisors Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Life International (Bermuda) Ltd
Long-Term IFS rating affirmed and withdrawn at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
The following Aegon subsidiary companies' Short-Term IFS Ratings
have been
affirmed at 'F1':
Transamerica Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Company
Aegon Funding Company LLC:
Senior debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
Subordinated debt programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
