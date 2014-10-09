(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aflac
Inc.'s (AFL) 'A'
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the 'AA-' Insurance
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of AFL's insurance subsidiaries. The Rating
Outlook is Negative. A
complete list of ratings appears at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Aflac's ratings reflects the company's
extremely strong
competitive position in the supplemental accident and health
insurance markets
in Japan and the U.S., its strong earnings profile, leverage
ratios that are
consistent with rating expectations, and strong capitalization.
The ratings also
incorporate the impact of low economic growth in the company's
key Japanese
market.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's concern over Aflac's
exposure to Japanese
sovereign risk given that over two-thirds of Aflac's assets,
capital, and
profitability are associated with its branch operation in Japan.
Fitch's
sovereign rating on Japan is 'A+', with a Negative Outlook.
Aflac's IFS ratings can be retained at their current 'AA-' level
provided
Japan's sovereign rating remains 'A+' or higher. Factors
contributing to the
notch between Aflac's ratings and Japan's sovereign rating
include Aflac's
ability to generate comparably strong financial results during
periods of weak
economic conditions in Japan, partially due to earnings from its
U.S. business,
as well as the capital flexibility derived from the company's
branch operation
structure. If Fitch downgrades Japan's sovereign rating to 'A',
Aflac's IFS
ratings would likely be downgraded to 'A+'.
Fitch's expectation is that Aflac will continue to generate
strong operating
earnings in the near term. The company reported a modest 1%
decline in GAAP
business segment pre-tax operating income to $2,463 million in
first-half 2014.
However, pre-tax operating margins remain solid and increased
modestly to 21.9%
in Japan and 20.6% in the U.S. for the period.
Aflac maintains a dominant market position in both Japan and the
U.S. selling
cancer and other supplemental accident and health insurance
products. The
company's key competitive advantages include its low-cost
operations, continued
product innovation, brand name recognition and robust sales
channels in Japan.
However, Aflac faces growing competition in Japan and the U.S.
In the Japan market, Aflac remains focused on third-sector
products as sales of
first-sector life products decline. The company expanded the
distribution of its
products through Japan Post Co., Ltd. and Kampo (Japan Post
Insurance Co.,
Ltd.), introducing for both an exclusive cancer insurance
product. This is
expected to offset the decline in sales from traditional
channels. In the U.S.,
Aflac is enhancing the competitiveness of its agent compensation
structure in
order to improve sales. However, this will also lead to higher
costs in the near
term.
Fitch views Aflac's capitalization as very strong with an
estimated NAIC
risk-based capital (RBC) ratio of 817% and operating leverage of
9.5x as of June
30, 2014. The company's total adjusted capital (TAC) increased
7% during the
first half of 2014 to $10.6 billion as of June 30, 2014. Aflac's
Japanese
Solvency Margin Ratio (SMR) remains strong at 833% as of June
30, 2014.
Aflac's financial leverage ratio remains within rating
expectations at 25.1% as
of June 30, 2014 and the total financing and commitments ratio
(TFC) is modest
at 0.5x. The company's debt servicing capability is solid with
GAAP interest
coverage of 15.3x and maximum statutory dividend interest
coverage of 7.5x as of
June 30, 2014.
Aflac has significant concentration in Japanese Government Bonds
(JGB) and
agencies, which represent approximately 37% of total investments
as of June 30,
2014. Over the last three years, Aflac has reduced its
investment risk and
diversified its portfolio, resulting in improved asset quality.
The company
decreased its exposure to perpetual preferred securities to 2.7%
as of June 30,
2014 from 6.2% at year-end 2011. Exposure to financial
institutions and GIIPS
has also trended lower. Impairments in fixed maturities and
perpetual preferred
securities continue to decline.
Fitch views Aflac's asset/liability management as adequate, as
investments and
liabilities are reasonably well matched. The company's liability
profile limits
liquidity risks and enhances Aflac's ability to hold
long-duration investments
to maturity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Aflac is unlikely in the near term, given Japan's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR of 'A+' with a Negative Outlook.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A downgrade in Fitch's sovereign rating (local currency) of
Japan to 'A', or
lower (currently 'A+'/Negative Outlook);
--Significant investment impairments or losses in Aflac's
capital position;
--A decline in Aflac's run-rate pre-tax operating margin below
17% in Japan or
15% in U.S.;
--A significant increase in either operating (greater than 16x)
or financial
leverage (greater than 30%);
--NAIC RBC less than 400%.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, with a Negative
Outlook:
Aflac Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--3.65% USD 700 million senior notes due June 2023 at 'A-';
--2.26% Uridashi notes due September 2016 at 'A-';
--1.84% Samurai notes due July 2016 at 'A-';
--8.5% USD 850 million senior notes due May 15, 2019 at 'A-';
--6.9% USD 400 million senior notes due Dec. 17, 2039 at 'A-'.
--3.45% USD 300 million senior notes due Aug. 15, 2015 at 'A-';
--6.45% USD 450 million senior notes due Aug. 15, 2040 at 'A-'
--2.65% USD 650 million senior notes due Feb. 15, 2017 at 'A-';
--4.0% USD 350 million senior notes due Feb. 15, 2022 at 'A-'.
--5.5% USD 500 million junior subordinated debentures due Sept.
15, 2052 at
'BBB'.
American Family Life Assurance Co. of Columbus
American Family Life Assurance Co. of New York
Aflac Japan
--IFS at 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst:
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst:
Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Tertiary Analyst:
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Committee Chairperson:
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Insurance Rating Methodology (September 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
