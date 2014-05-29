(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Afren plc's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the end of this release.
Afren continues to generate solid operating cash flows, which are sufficient to
finance its ambitious exploration and development programme. In the past the
company has demonstrated its ability to meet ambitious production targets as it
significantly boosted oil output in Nigeria in 2012 and 2013. Afren's
profitability is supported by the tax holiday in place at Ebok, its largest
producing field. However, Afren's production remains highly concentrated, which
gives rise to elevated geological, country and tax risk, and its scale of
operations is small. We view the possible oil industry reform in Nigeria as a
risk, as its timing and key parameters, including tax implications, are unclear.
These factors constrain Afren to the 'B' rating category. This could be improved
if Afren manages to substantially ramp-up production in the Kurdistan region of
Iraq, where it has vast reserves.
Afren is a small-scale exploration and production (E&P) company with producing
assets in Nigeria and Kurdistan. In 2013 its net production reached 47 thousand
barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d), predominantly liquids, which
generated USD960m in EBITDA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Operational Performance
In 2013, Afren's net production (working interest including cost recovery)
averaged 47mboe/d, up 13% yoy and almost 2.5 times higher than in 2011, which
was reflected in our June 2013 upgrade to 'B+' from 'B'. This growth was mainly
attributable to Ebok, Afren's largest offshore field brought on stream in 2011.
In 2013, Afren also had a sound 2P reserve replacement rate (155%) and
maintained low lifting costs (below USD5/bbl). However, it had a relatively
small proved reserve life (nine years overall; six years in Nigeria), typical
for E&P companies of this size.
In 1Q14, Afren's net production went down to 35.5mboe/d as it recovered the
initial investments at Ebok and its working interest in the field decreased. We
expect Afren's 2014 net production to be within 35-40mboe/d, rebounding to
40-50mboe/d in 2015, mainly thanks to moderate output growth at Ebok and ramping
up of OML26 in Nigeria and Barda Rash in Kurdistan.
Concentrated Production
Afren's production remains highly concentrated. In 1Q14, Ebok accounted for 73%
of Afren's total production, and only 1% of oil was produced outside of Nigeria.
Afren has significant 2P reserves in Kurdistan (114 million barrels, 40% of its
total) and is hoping to boost production at its Barda Rash field soon. However,
any significant progress there will only be possible if Afren gets access to a
secure export channel. We now assume that Nigeria is likely to dominate Afren's
output in the medium term. This concentration exposes Afren to elevated emerging
market country and tax risks.
Tax Holiday Benefits Cash Flows
Oil companies are generally heavily taxed in Nigeria. They pay substantial
royalties and are subject to the Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), which normally
varies from 50% to 85% of the bottom line. Afren's Ebok field is exempt from
paying PPT until May 2016, which significantly benefits Afren's cash flows and
should allow it to finance new projects, while keeping leverage relatively
moderate for the 'B' rating category. The company believes that the Petroleum
Industry Bill (PIB), if finally passed by the local parliament, should not
affect the tax holiday. At the same time, we believe that the proposed oil
industry reform creates some uncertainty over Afren's future tax payments and
makes its cash flows less predictable, since the reform's key parameters have
not been finalised. The PIB, which calls for an increase of the government's
revenue from the sector and changes in taxes and royalty structures, has been
debated since 2009 and re-drafted several times. We have no views regarding the
timing of the bill's passage into law.
Country Risks Remain
Afren is exposed to high emerging market country risks as its operations are
concentrated in Nigeria (BB-/Stable). Historically, development of the oil and
natural gas sector has been constrained by instability in the Niger Delta, with
local groups often attacking companies in the area leading to shut-in
production, as well as by oil bunkering, or theft. Afren is less vulnerable to
these risks as all of its largest assets in the country, excluding OML 26, are
offshore. The company is also exposed to high regulatory and especially tax
risks in Nigeria. Afren's entry to Kurdistan should partially mitigate these
risks over time, but we will only be able to give the company credit for some
geographical diversification when it manages to boost production outside Nigeria
to more than 30%-40%.
Uncertainty Over Kurdistan
In order to monetise its massive oil reserves in Kurdistan Afren needs to get
access to a secure export channel. In 1Q14 its Barda Rash field yielded around
500 barrels of oil per day, all sold domestically, and ramping-up production to
above 5mboe/d may not be feasible without access to a pipeline. The central
government of Iraq and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have been in a
dispute over the regulation and taxation of the oil industry in Kurdistan,
prompting Kurdistan to build an alternative 300mbbl/d export pipeline to Turkey,
which was commissioned in 2013 but has remained mostly idle due to political
concerns. We believe that the company's growth strategy in Kurdistan may be
affected by highly unpredictable political factors and assume in our modelling
that progress there will be rather slow.
Substantive Exploration Portfolio
Afren has a wide exploration portfolio, including seven licence blocks in East
Africa. Its exploration activity has borne some fruit, in 2013 the company
announced it made a significant oil discovery at the Ogo prospect in Nigeria,
which can potentially enhance its reserve base and production prospects. Afren's
relatively low proved reserve life relative to peers means that the company
needs to constantly replenish its reserves, and the vast exploration portfolio
may be helpful in this respect.
Solid Financial Profile
Afren now has a relatively low debt burden for the 'B' rating category. Funds
from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage stayed at 1.8x at end-2013, and
although we believe it may moderately increase on the back of high capital
intensity, it should stay below 2.5x on a sustained basis under our conservative
assumptions, including declining price deck and no substantial production
upside. Afren can also be free cash flow negative in some periods. We do not
expect Afren to pay any dividends in the medium term, as per its dividend
policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Net production exceeding 100mboe/d on a sustained basis.
- Production becoming less concentrated, with no single country accounting for
more than 2/3 of the overall output on a sustained basis.
- FFO adjusted gross leverage below 2x on a sustained basis.
- Sustainably positive FCF.
- More clarity regarding the evolution of tax environment in Nigeria.
- Getting access to secure export channels in Kurdistan and ramping-up
production at Barda Rash.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted gross leverage exceeding 2.5x on a sustained basis.
- Net production declining and settling below 35mboe/d.
- Unfavourable tax changes in Nigeria having a direct impact on Afren's cash
generating ability.
- Significant project delays and cost overruns.
SOUND LIQUIDITY
At 31 March 2014 Afren had no short-term debt, and cash of USD361m. In 2013, the
company improved its debt maturity profile by issuing a USD360m secured bond due
2020 and partially repaying its USD500m bond due 2016 (currently outstanding:
USD253m) and USD300m bond due 2019 (currently outstanding: USD250m).
LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Foreign-currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Stable
Senior secured rating: 'B+'/'RR4'
Senior unsecured rating: 'B+'