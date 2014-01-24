(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Ageas' immediate
holding company, Ageas Insurance International NV, at Long term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A-'. The ultimate Ageas holding company, Ageas
SA/NV, has also
been affirmed at Long-term IDR 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR 'F2'.
In addition Fitch has affirmed the operating companies: AG
Insurance at Insurer
Financial Strength 'A+' and IDR 'A'; Ageas Insurance Company
(Asia) Ltd's (AICA)
at IFS 'A' and Long-term IDR 'A-'; and Milleniumbcp-Ageas
operating entities
(MBCPA) at IFS 'BBB-'.
The Outlooks on the IFS rating and the Long-term IDRs are all
Stable, except for
MBCPA entities, which are on Negative Outlook.
A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AG Insurance's ratings continue to be supported by its strong
capital adequacy,
acceptable debt leverage and leading business position in
Belgium. AG Insurance
continues to benefit from a strong solvency level, at around
1.9x the regulatory
minimum at end-September 2013. Solvency should remain sound,
supported by what
Fitch expects to be strong net profit for 2013.
In December 2013, AG Insurance issued a EUR450m callable
subordinated debt. The
proceeds of the issue have been used to fully redeem an
outstanding subordinated
loan to Ageas SA/NV of a smaller amount. Therefore, debt
leverage, as calculated
by Fitch, has slightly increased but remains supportive of the
rating. This is
in line with Ageas Groupâ€™s strategy to optimise the capital
structure and
maximise hybrid capacity at individual entitiesâ€™ level.
MBCPA's ratings incorporate some benefit from Ageas Group's
ratings and ongoing
and expected future operational and financial support. Majority
owner Ageas
Insurance International NV has stated that it continues to view
MBCPA as a
strategic investment and a long-term partnership. In addition,
Ageas has
indicated that together with Millennium bcp, owner of the
remaining 49% of
MBCPA, it would ensure the protection of existing policyholders
should this be
necessary. At end-September 2013, MBCPA reported a regulatory
solvency ratio of
313%. The Negative Outlook on MBCPA's ratings reflects the
Negative Outlook on
the sovereign rating of Portugal, where its entities are based.
AICA's ratings reflect the insurerâ€™s strategic importance
within Ageas Group and
strengthened statutory solvency position after the injection of
USD150m by its
holding company in the form of preference shares in April 2013.
On the other
hand, due to persisting duration mismatch between assets and
liabilities, its
statutory capital position remains sensitive to a fall in
interest rates.
The ratings of the Ageas holding companies continue to take into
account the
strong net cash position which Fitch expects to have totalled
EUR1.9bn at
end-2013. There were several transactions in 2013 outside the
core insurance
business, such as group finance and other holding activities,
which Fitch views
as positive in terms of cash generation and simplifying the
legacy business
arising from the breakdown of the Fortis group in 2009, although
some volatility
remains at holding company level.
Ageas SA/NV has launched a capital reduction programme through
share buy-backs
to help reach its 11% return on equity (ROE) target (8.4%
annualised at
end-September 2013). The group is also considering potential
inorganic growth
opportunities. Fitch expects Ageas SA/NV to deploy capital in a
disciplined
manner and that any external growth will be consistent with the
groupâ€™s strategy
and matching prudent internal hurdles.
Following the restructuring of the Ageas group in 2008, Fitch
believes that
Ageas SA/NV continues to face litigation risk in Belgium and the
Netherlands.
Despite the company's denial of all allegations, if the actions
against Ageas
SA/NV are successful, they could eventually have a substantial
negative
financial impact on the company. This litigation risk is
reflected in Ageas
SA/NV's IDR being two notches lower than the IDR of AG Insurance
instead of the
standard one notch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade of AG Insurance include:
-Inability to generate positive earnings or maintain solvency at
2x the
regulatory minimum on a sustained basis
-Diminished support from Ageas Holdings
-Increase of litigation risk initiated by former Fortis
shareholders
All of MBCPA's operations are concentrated on the Portuguese
market, which is
experiencing challenging economic conditions. This has had a
profound impact on
life insurance, which is the group's main activity. As such, the
ratings are
affected by Portugal's sovereign ratings.
A downgrade could also be triggered by the deterioration of AG
Insuranceâ€™s and
MBCPA's leading business positions in their respective domestic
insurance
markets, although this is unlikely in the short term given the
companiesâ€™ strong
franchise in those markets.
An upgrade of AG Insuranceâ€™s ratings is unlikely in the medium
term, given the
companyâ€™s fairly low degree of diversification outside of
Belgium.
MBCPAâ€™s Outlook could be revised to Stable if Portugalâ€™s
Outlook is revised to
Stable.
An upgrade of AICAâ€™s ratings is unlikely in the near term
unless the entity
makes significant progress in improving its small market
presence in Hong Kong.
The rating actions are as follows:
AG Insurance
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated bond affirmed at 'BBB+'
Ageas SA/NV
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Ageas Insurance International
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Ageas Finance N.V.
Senior unsecured affirmed at 'BBB'
Ageas Hybrid Financing
Hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'BB+'
Ageasfinlux SA
Hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'BB'
Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Vida S.A.
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros S.A.
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Medis - Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Saude S.A.
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Ltd
IFS rating 'A'; Stable Outlook
Long-term IDR 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Ageas Capital (Asia) Ltd
Senior unsecured rating 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Akane Nishizaki (Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Ltd and Ageas
Capital (Asia)
Ltd)
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analysts
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 37
Terrence Wong (Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Ltd and Ageas
Capital (Asia) Ltd)
Director
+852 2263 9920
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
