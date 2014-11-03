(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term ratings of
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Agilent) at 'BBB+'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
A full list of rating actions, which apply to approximately $1.6
billion of debt
at Oct. 31, 2014, follows at the end of this release.
Agilent completed its spin-off of its electronic measurement
(EM) business, now
named Keysight Technologies, Inc., through a tax-free pro rata
distribution to
Agilent shareholders on Nov. 1, 2014. Keysight accounted for
roughly 42% of
Agilent's total net revenues and a similar proportion of
operating income.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The process of spinning out Agilent's EM business has gone
smoothly and
largely as expected, to Fitch's knowledge. Pre-separation costs
have not been
excessive. Fitch expects continuing Agilent to improve margins
and cash flows,
albeit with some remaining separation-related costs, in fiscal
2015-2016.
--Fitch believes Agilent is committed to maintaining strong
investment grade
ratings and is expected to operate with a moderate leverage
profile (gross
debt-to-EBITDA below 2x). Debt maturities are long-dated, with
only $100 million
of debt due before July 2020, subsequent to the repayment of $1
billion of its
unsecured notes during fiscal 2014.
--Agilent holds leading positions in its largest markets, with a
significant
installed base of capital equipment supporting a good amount of
recurring sales
of consumables. Nevertheless, the life sciences industry is
highly competitive
and consolidation is likely to remain a key theme. A sustained
commitment to
productive R&D investment for new product development will be
necessary to
maintain market leadership.
--The continuing business has more stable operations and cash
flows post-spin,
because of a larger proportion of recurring revenues (around
40%) and less
volatile end-market demand. Fitch forecasts normalized free cash
flow (FCF; cash
from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) to
exceed $400 million
over the next few years.
--Agilent will remain well-diversified in terms of product
categories, end
markets, and geographies, even after the EM spin-off.
Diversification supports
stability, although a fairly large exposure to academic and
government research
budgets (around 12% of revenues) may constrain sales growth in
periods of
macroeconomic weakness.
--Acquisitions may be sizeable in the aggregate, given
significant growth
opportunities in diagnostics and genomics markets. Fitch
anticipates smaller,
capabilities-based deals, as fewer transformational targets
remain. But larger
deals are not out of the question, within the parameters of
Agilent's history of
and commitment to conservative financial management.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of Agilent's 'BBB+' ratings will require gross
debt-to-EBITDA
generally maintained at or below 2x. Temporary increases to
consummate strategic
M&A accompanied by a credible de-leveraging plan would be
appropriate at the
current rating category. Fitch recognizes that a successful
long-term strategy
in key areas like diagnostics and genomics may require sizeable
acquisitions in
the aggregate over the medium term.
Annual cash from operations of approximately $300 million will
be required to
generate adequate cash in the U.S. to fund Agilent's dividend,
which Fitch
expects the firm to grow over the ratings horizon, and share
repurchase activity
meant to offset dilution. Modest margin expansion will evidence
successful new
product introductions and operational efficiencies supportive of
the 'BBB+'
ratings.
A downgrade could result from the incurrence of debt to fund
dividends or share
repurchases, or to consummate a large acquisition such that cash
flows would not
be sufficient to permit adequate and timely de-leveraging.
Margin deterioration
due to market commoditization or the inability to flex costs in
response to weak
demand (i.e. from government and research budget cuts) could
also precipitate
downward ratings pressure.
An upgrade is not anticipated in the near- to medium-term.
Fitch's 'BBB+'
ratings provide Agilent with flexibility to take part in the
consolidation
expected to characterize the life sciences and diagnostics
sector over the near-
to medium-term.
MARKETS ARE HIGHLY COMPETITIVE, CONSOLIDATING
Agilent holds strong market positions in most of the markets in
which it
participates, but several of the its primary competitors have
greater overall
scale and financial flexibility. These include Thermo Fisher
Scientific Corp.
(Thermo Fisher); Danaher Corp.; Abbott Laboratories; and Roche.
Thermo Fisher in
particular has been aggressively expanding its genomics
capabilities, and its
recently completed acquisition of Life Technologies Corp.
resulted in an
organization four times the size of Agilent, by revenues. New
product launches
will be vital for Agilent to maintain leadership positions and
to sustain
pricing.
For Agilent, becoming a major player in diagnostics and genomics
may require
large-scale aggregate M&A. However, larger firms may have the
ability to outbid
Agilent and other mid-sized corporations as new technologies
emerge and as
consolidation occurs over time.
EXPECTATIONS FOR DEMAND GROWTH; PROFITABILITY IMPROVEMENTS
Fitch expects demand growth in Agilent's key markets to be
sustained in the
mid-single digits, with diagnostics/genomics possibly in the
low-double digits,
over the next several years. Gradually improving macroeconomic
conditions and
lapsing sequestration/austerity measures should alleviate
pressures felt in
academia and government end-markets, though demand growth in the
U.S. and Europe
will likely remain modest. Growth in biologic drug development
should support
solid demand among pharma and biotech firms. Agilent is also
well-positioned to
benefit from strong growth prospects in emerging markets in food
safety,
environmental, and chemical/energy end-markets.
Fitch thinks annual margin improvement of at least 30 basis
points (bps)
post-spin is achievable for the firm, driven by remaining
synergy capture from
the 2012 Dako acquisition and cost optimization initiatives
following the EM
spin. EBITDA margins are expected to run between 21% and 23%
over the forecast
period. Performance will be notably more stable after spinning
out the more
cyclical EM business.
SOLID LIQUIDITY; NO DEBT MATURITIES UNTIL FY2018
Liquidity is solid, comprising more than $2 billion (Fitch
estimate) of cash on
hand and full availability under the firm's $400 million
revolver due September
2019. Most cash is held outside the U.S., but Fitch expects U.S.
cash balances
and cash flows generated in the U.S. (Fitch estimated 30%-40% of
total operating
CF) to be sufficient to fund Agilent's dividend, with the excess
being directed
toward U.S.-based M&A and/or share repurchase. Fitch forecasts
cash from
operations of approximately $680 million-$800 million in fiscal
2015-2017.
Total debt outstanding approximated $1.6 billion at Oct. 31,
2014, consisting
primarily of:
--$100 million of 6.5% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2017;
--$500 million of 5.0% senior notes due July 15, 2020;
--$400 million of 3.2% senior notes due Oct. 1, 2022;
--$600 million of 3.875% senior notes due July 15, 2023.
Fitch has affirmed Agilent's ratings as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
