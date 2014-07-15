(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Agos
Ducato SpA's
(Agos) Long-term IDR at BBB+, Short-Term IDR at 'F2' and Support
Rating at '2'.
The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
Agos's ratings are driven by support from its majority
shareholder, Credit
Agricole Consumer Finance (CACF, A/Stable), and ultimately from
Credit Agricole
(CA, A/Stable). CACF holds a 61% stake in Agos, with the
remaining 39% owned by
Banco Popolare (BBB/Negative). Fitch does not factor potential
support from the
minority shareholder into Agos's ratings.
The two-notch difference between the Long-term IDRs of Agos and
CACF reflects
that Agos is majority, but not fully owned by CACF as well as
Fitch's view that
Agos is a strategically important subsidiary in a strategically
important
country for the CA group.
CACF subscribed its share of Agos's capital increases in 2013
and 2012 of
EUR300m and EUR235m respectively, together with Banco Popolare.
Agos also
receives most of its funding from the majority shareholder.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
Agos's ratings are sensitive to changes in CA's and CACF's
propensity and
ability to provide support. A downgrade of CA and CACF's
Long-term IDRs, would
likely result in a downgrade of Agos's Long-term IDR as it would
reflect a
weakening of their ability to support a strategically important
subsidiary.
Similarly, an upgrade of CA and CACF's IDRs could result in an
upgrade of Agos's
Long-term IDR up to a maximum of two notches above Italy's
sovereign rating
(BBB+/Stable) in accordance with Fitch's rating criteria "Rating
Financial
Institutions above the Sovereign".
The ratings would also come under pressure if Italy became a
less strategically
important market for CA, which could arise if the operating
environment in Italy
materially deteriorated.
The notching difference between Agos and CACF's IDRs could
reduce if CACF
significantly increased its stake in Agos above the 61% it
currently holds,
which Fitch does not expect to happen in the foreseeable future.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies', dated 10
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
