(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Oman-based
Ahli Bank SAOG's
(ABO) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook. The
Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'bb+'. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
ABO's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's view of the
high probability of support from the Omani authorities, if
required, given the
government's strong supportive stance towards the domestic
banking system.
ABO could also look for support from its 35%-owner Ahli United
Bank BSC, Bahrain
(AUB; BBB+/Stable), although this is not currently factored into
the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
These ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of the
willingness or
ability of the Omani state to provide support.
RATING DRIVERS -VR
The VR reflects ABO's sound and consistent profitability, strong
cost efficiency
especially in the local context and good asset quality, which
compares well with
the bank's peers. It also takes into account ABO's close
integration with, and
importance to, the AUB group, benefiting it from both a business
and a risk
management perspective. This is to some extent offset by ABO's
growing but still
relatively small size, and fairly high concentrations on both
sides of the
balance sheet (although these are in line with or lower than
those of its peers
in the region).
Operating profit continued to rise strongly in 2012 and Q113,
driven by healthy
core earnings and good cost control. Performance is supported by
net interest
income (NII; the main contributor to earnings), which benefited
from stronger
business volumes. ABO has one of the lowest cost/income ratios
in the sector
(30% in Q113), which it will endeavour to maintain.
Funding mainly comprises customer deposits, the majority of
which are
institutional. Accordingly, depositor concentration, although
falling, is very
high. However, larger deposits are mainly from cash-rich
government and related
entities and ABO's other shareholders, hence Fitch considers
them to be stable,
mitigating liquidity risk. In addition, ABO's liquidity position
is supported by
committed credit lines, including from the AUB group, and a
moderate stock of
liquid assets. Capital adequacy is adequate and compares well
with that of
domestic peers. The Fitch core capital ratio was 14.7% at
end-2012, with a Tier
1 ratio of 13.5%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The VR is sensitive to any weakening of capitalisation, or
deterioration of the
bank's asset quality, neither of which Fitch considers to be
likely. An upgrade
would be possible if ABO is able to continue developing its
franchise, while
maintaining sound asset quality.
AUB is based in Bahrain, where it is the third-largest domestic
operation. The
group also has extensive operations outside Bahrain. Aside from
Oman these are
mainly Kuwait and the UK and also Egypt. The State of Kuwait
(AA/Stable),
through the Public Institution for Social Security, is AUB's
largest shareholder
with an 18.5% stake.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
