(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Oman-based Ahli Bank SAOG's (ABO) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'bb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR ABO's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's view of the high probability of support from the Omani authorities, if required, given the government's strong supportive stance towards the domestic banking system. ABO could also look for support from its 35%-owner Ahli United Bank BSC, Bahrain (AUB; BBB+/Stable), although this is not currently factored into the ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR These ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of the willingness or ability of the Omani state to provide support. RATING DRIVERS -VR The VR reflects ABO's sound and consistent profitability, strong cost efficiency especially in the local context and good asset quality, which compares well with the bank's peers. It also takes into account ABO's close integration with, and importance to, the AUB group, benefiting it from both a business and a risk management perspective. This is to some extent offset by ABO's growing but still relatively small size, and fairly high concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet (although these are in line with or lower than those of its peers in the region). Operating profit continued to rise strongly in 2012 and Q113, driven by healthy core earnings and good cost control. Performance is supported by net interest income (NII; the main contributor to earnings), which benefited from stronger business volumes. ABO has one of the lowest cost/income ratios in the sector (30% in Q113), which it will endeavour to maintain. Funding mainly comprises customer deposits, the majority of which are institutional. Accordingly, depositor concentration, although falling, is very high. However, larger deposits are mainly from cash-rich government and related entities and ABO's other shareholders, hence Fitch considers them to be stable, mitigating liquidity risk. In addition, ABO's liquidity position is supported by committed credit lines, including from the AUB group, and a moderate stock of liquid assets. Capital adequacy is adequate and compares well with that of domestic peers. The Fitch core capital ratio was 14.7% at end-2012, with a Tier 1 ratio of 13.5%. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR The VR is sensitive to any weakening of capitalisation, or deterioration of the bank's asset quality, neither of which Fitch considers to be likely. An upgrade would be possible if ABO is able to continue developing its franchise, while maintaining sound asset quality. AUB is based in Bahrain, where it is the third-largest domestic operation. The group also has extensive operations outside Bahrain. Aside from Oman these are mainly Kuwait and the UK and also Egypt. The State of Kuwait (AA/Stable), through the Public Institution for Social Security, is AUB's largest shareholder with an 18.5% stake. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Philip Smith Senior Director +44 20 3530 1091 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Laila Sadek Director +44 20 3530 1308 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 31 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 15 August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.