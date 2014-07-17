(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russia-based OJSC AHML
Insurance's (AHMLI) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at
'BB' and its
National IFS rating at 'AA-(rus)' with Stable Outlook. At the
same time, Fitch
has withdrawn the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has withdrawn the rating as AHMLI has decided to stop
participating in the
rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to
maintain the ratings on AHMLI. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer
provide ratings
or analytical coverage for AHMLI.
The ratings reflect the 99.98% ownership of AHMLI by the
state-owned Agency for
Housing Mortgage Lending (AHML). The ratings also take into
account that AHMLI
does not have any guarantee or other formal support agreement
either from the
government or from the parent. AHMLI receives substantial
non-monetary support
in the form of methodological and statistical advice from AHML.
