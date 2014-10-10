(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
AIA Company
Limited Thailand Branch's (AIA Thailand) National Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'AAA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects AIA Thailand's legal status as a branch of
AIA Company
Limited (AIACL). The rating is based on AIACL's solid market
franchise,
sustained sound financial performance and strong capitalisation.
AIACL is a
leading life insurer in Asia, with more than 28 million in-force
policies, a
250,000-strong agency force and an established presence in 17
markets in Asia.
AIACL's profitability remained strong, with its pre-tax return
on assets of 2.8%
for 1H14 on an annualised basis (FY13: 2.5%). Its value of new
business margin
for 1H14 was 46.2% (1H13: 41.6%). The company's consolidated
solvency ratio
improved further to 448% at end-May 2014, from 433% at
end-November 2013, and
was among the highest in the industry.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that AIACL will
continue to
maintain a strong credit profile in the medium to long term.
Thailand is AIACL's second-largest market, after Hong Kong,
contributing 19% to
AIACL's total weighted premium income in 2013. AIA Thailand is
the market leader
in the Thai life insurance industry with a 21.2% market share in
January-July
2014 (2013: 25%). The company's regulatory risk-based capital
of 524% as of
June 2014 is the highest in the industry and significantly
higher than the
minimum requirement of 140%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A material deterioration in AIACL's credit profile could have a
negative impact
on AIA Thailand's rating. This could include an unexpected
significant
deterioration in financial performance, that is, pre-tax return
on assets
falling to below 1% and debt to capital rising above 20%.
However, Fitch does
not expect these risks to materialise in the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Trin Siriwutiset
Associate Director
+66 2108 0154
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road
Lumpini, Patumwan
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analysts
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE
ADDITIONAL
INFORMATION, BEYOND THE ISSUER'S AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 4
September 2014, and
"National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.