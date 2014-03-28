(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AIG Life
South Africa
Limited's (AIG Life SA) and AIG South Africa Limited's (AIG SA)
National Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AAA(zaf)' with Stable
Outlook. At the same
time Fitch has withdrawn the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are linked to their parent's, American International
Overseas
Limited (AI Overseas), international IFS rating of 'A'. AIG Life
SA's and AIG
SA's ratings reflect strong formal support agreements provided
by AI Overseas, a
wholly-owned subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.
(Issuer Default
Rating A-/Stable).
From a standalone perspective, AIG Life SA's and AIG SA's
ratings benefit from
their strong capitalisation, well-established business positions
in their chosen
market segments and conservative investment portfolios with high
levels of
liquidity.
AIG Life SA's statutory capital adequacy requirement (CAR) cover
ratio was
strong at end-2012: 7.6x (end-2011: 8.6x), well above the
minimum regulatory
requirement of 1x. AIG SA's solvency ratio also remained solid
at 69% (end-2011:
62%). Fitch expects regulatory solvency to have remained strong
in 2013 and to
continue to compare favourably with their South African peers.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as AIG Life SA and AIG SA have
chosen to stop
participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no
longer have
sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly,
Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for AIG Life SA
and AIG SA.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 13
November 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
