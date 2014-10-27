(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Thailand-based telecom company Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited's (AIS) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+', with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed its National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(tha)' with Stable Outlook and National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Slow Revenue Growth: Fitch expects AIS's service revenue growth to slow to a flat to mid-single digit rate in 2014 and 2015. Strong data revenue growth is likely to continue, but could be largely offset by a decline in voice revenue due to intense competition in a saturated market. Margin Improvement: AIS's operating EBITDAR margin is likely to improve to 46%-50% during 2014 and 2015 (2013: 45.1%). This is mainly supported by lower regulatory costs as more subscribers and mobile traffic move to the new 3G network. We expect regulatory cost as a percentage of service revenue to drop to around 18% in 2014 from 23.5% in 2013. However, the cost savings could be partly offset by higher marketing expenses because AIS is likely to continue promoting 3G handsets and data usage. Flexibility to Support Investment: AIS's free cash flow (FCF) is likely to be negative in 2014 and 2015 due to sustained high capex for 3G network expansion. Financial leverage will increase as a result, but we expect AIS's credit profile to remain commensurate with its current ratings. Rating headroom is currently large - funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage was 0.45x at end-1H14 (Fitch forecasts 0.8x at end-2014) - which should provide financial flexibility to support the investment. Leading Market Position: AIS has consistently maintained its strong market position as the largest mobile phone operator in Thailand over the past several years. Fitch believes that AIS should be able to maintain its service revenue market share of over 50% over the medium term (2013: 52.5%). The company benefits from a competitive cost structure due to its large subscriber base. AIS's market position is also supported by its strong brand and extensive network coverage. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - an increase in FFO-adjusted net leverage above 1.5x on a sustained basis - unfavourable regulatory changes Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - sustained positive free cash flow - Operating EBITDAR dominated by the licensed 3G business - Operating EBITDAR margin above 45% on sustained basis (2013: 45.1%) Contact: Primary Analyst Steve Durose (International ratings) Senior Director +612 8256 0307 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King Street Sydney NSW 2000 Obboon Thirachit (National ratings) Director +66 2 108 0159 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Obboon Thirachit (International ratings) Director +66 2 108 0159 Nichaya Seamanontaprinya (National ratings) Associate Director +66 2 108 0161 Committee Chairperson Matthew Jamieson Senior Director +61 2 8256 0366 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.