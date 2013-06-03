(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ak Bars Bank's (ABB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' and revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative. At the same time Fitch has downgraded ABB's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b-' from 'b'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING RATIONALE AND KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATING, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING AND SUPPORT RATING The revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative reflects (i) the moderate support which has been made available to the bank by its main controlling shareholder, the Republic of Tatarstan's (RT; BBB-/Stable); and (ii) the reduced near-term risk of large losses which could have challenged RT's propensity and ability to provide sufficient further support to ABB. ABB has primarily received support from Sviazinvestneftekhim (SINEK, BBB-/Stable), an RT-owned holding company which owns a 27.7% stake in the bank. In H212, SINEK purchased USD600m of subordinated bonds issued by ABB, which significantly strengthened the bank's regulatory capital ratio and ensured renewed compliance with a covenant in the bank's eurobond issue. ABB also recently signed an agreement to sell RUB8bn (equal to 0.3x Fitch core capital (FCC)) of investment property to an RT-related company by end-H113, and Fitch understands that ABB is negotiating the sale of a further RUB8bn. Fitch views these investments as risky and a drag on the bank's capital, and hence considers their purchase by an RT-related company at book value as tangible support for the bank. Fitch considers the risk of ABB incurring further large losses in the near term has reduced as the volume of the bank's high-risk assets has stabilised, and even decreased somewhat following the sale of equity investments and (as planned) investment property. ABB Long-Term IDRs, senior debt, National and Support Ratings continue to reflect Fitch's view of the moderate probability of support from RT. This is based on (i) ABB's considerable market shares in the region, (ii) its large deposit base, (iii) RT's ultimate control over the bank, (iv) the close association between the local authorities and the bank and (v) significant non-equity funding made available to ABB by the local government and government-related entities. The three-notch difference between the Long-term IDRs of ABB and RT reflects: (i) RT's indirect and somewhat untransparent control over ABB; (ii) some concerns over RT's financial flexibility and ability to provide timely capital support in all circumstances; and (iii) significant corporate governance concerns, as the bank is still heavily exposed to entities which Fitch believes to be connected to the local administration. The latter concern is somewhat mitigated by the fact that decisions on potential support to ABB would likely be made by some of the same people that have benefited from the bank's related party lending. RATING RATIONALE AND KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR The downgrade of ABB's VR reflects a reassessment of the bank's standalone risk profile, given (i) its high-risk corporate lending and investment property exposures, which, even after sales, will materially exceed the bank's loss-absorption capacity; and (ii) poor pre-impairment profitability. The VR also reflects ABB's reasonably performing retail loan book, stable deposit funding and reasonable liquidity. Fitch estimates that at end-2012 ABB had RUB49bn (1.8x FCC) of potentially high-risk exposures on the balance sheet, net of planned investment propery sales. This figure includes: - RUB23bn of net loans (85% of FCC) related to ABB's management and the RT administration, the majority of which are related to construction projects in RT - RUB11bn of highly risky net non-related party loans (40% of FCC) to distressed agro businesses and property development at initial or middle stages of completion - RUB10bn of investment property (37% of FCC), which will remain after the planned RUB16bn sale to an RT-related entity; - RUB5bn of equities (18% of FCC), which mostly comprise Tatneft (BB+/Stable) shares At the same time, the agency estimates that ABB would have been able to withstand only RUB13bn of additional losses at end-Q113 before its regulatory capital ratio decreased to 10%. This translates to average further losses of 26% on the above-listed high-risk exposures, which in Fitch's view corresponds to only mild economic stress. Internal capital generation is low, with pre-impairment operating profit net of trading gains equal to RUB1.3bn, or 0.4% of risk weighted assets in 2012. Liquidity is comfortable with 61% of liabilities coming from customer accounts, of which roughly 25% represents balances of government bodies, RT-controlled entities and other related parties. Fitch views these balances as relatively sticky, and in addition ABB's end-Q113 liquidity cushion, net of potential wholesale repayments (including RUB10bn of local bonds maturing in Q413), was sufficient to withstand a 26% outflow of deposits. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING, SENIOR DEBT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING Downside pressure on ABB's IDRs, senior debt, National and Support Ratings could arise if there was any major weakening in the relationship between RT and the bank, for example, as a result of changes in any key senior regional officials or pressure from the federal authorities for RT to divest its stake in the bank (although neither of these are currently expected by Fitch). A further marked increase in related party and relationship lending could also give rise to downward pressure on the bank's Long-term IDR if, in Fitch's view, this could make it potentially more costly or less politically acceptable to support the bank. A downgrade of RT's ratings would likely result in a corresponding change in ABB's ratings. However, an upgrade of RT would be less likely to result in an upward revision of the bank's ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR Downward pressure on ABB's VR could stem from a further marked deterioration in its performance and asset quality, should these erode the bank's capital, or renewed high-risk lending. An upgrade of the VR would require further progress with work outs of the bank's problem assets and maintenance of at least moderately positive pre-impairment profitability. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SUBORDINATED DEBT ABB's subordinated debt is rated two notches lower than its Long-term IDR, of which one notch reflects incremental non-performance risk (higher probability of default on subordinated debt than on senior obligations) and one notch reflects potential loss severity (lower recoveries in case of default). Any changes to the bank's Long-term IDR would likely impact the rating of the subordinated debt. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b-' from 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-' Senior unsecured debt National rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B' Contacts Primary Analyst Dmitri Vasiliev Associate Director +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street, Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Anna Erachina Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.