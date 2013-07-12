(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based OJSC Alfa-Bank's (Alfa) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed Alfa's Cyprus-based parent entity, ABH Financial Limited's (ABHFL) Long-term IDR at 'BB+'. Both ratings have Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALFA'S RATINGS The affirmation of Alfa's ratings reflects little change in the credit profile since the last review. At the same time the completion of the sale by Alfa's shareholders of their stake in TNK-BP to Rosneft for USD14bn in Q113 has considerably strengthened the financial position of the shareholders, improving their ability to support the bank, in case of need, and reducing contingent risks for the bank from other group assets. More broadly, the ratings reflect the bank's solid franchise, its good management and track record of navigating through successive crises in the Russian market and its currently strong balance sheet and performance metrics. At the same time, Alfa's ratings also consider its still moderate market shares in a sector dominated by state-owned banks, and the likelihood of continued significant cyclicality in the performance of the Russian economy and the bank. Performance is sound, and earnings have been boosted in recent years by cyclically low impairment charges or reversals. Alfa's return on equity (ROE) was a high 22% in 2012, but given the decelerating economy and margin compression Fitch expects this to moderate slightly in 2013. Profitability is supported by the considerable share of low cost or interest-free current accounts (25% of end-2012 liabilities), which gives Alfa a significant cost advantage and the ability to lend to better quality credits. Alfa's corporate loan book is relatively concentrated compared to most international investment grade peers, with the largest 25 exposures comprising 30% of gross loans. Importantly, Alfa's primary focus in underwriting is on companies' cash flows and or some form of state support/backing, although for some riskier exposures (eg construction) collateral is also strong. However, among the largest exposures there is a significant share of unseasoned loans with bullet repayments, so asset quality may be volatile, especially in times of stress, although robust problem loan workouts in the last crisis give some comfort. Non-performing loans (NPLs; more than 90 days overdue) were a low 1.1% of gross loans at end-2012. A further 2.7% of loans were restructured but performing, according to management. The overall impairment reserve level of 4.0% provides a significant buffer, comparable to cumulative loan write-offs for 2009-2012. In retail lending (15% of the total portfolio) Alfa is mostly expanding in cash loans, credit cards and consumer finance. There was a moderate uplift in retail NPL origination (the ratio of net increase in NPLs plus write-offs divided by average performing loans) to 3.8% in 2012 from 3.1% in 2011, which is moderate relative to other large players, although for consumer loans (30% of retail loans) this ratio was a higher 7.1% in 2012, which is more in line with the market. The bank plans to continue with retail expansion, which may translate into higher impairment charges, although there is a considerable safety margin due to high lending rates of up to 35%. Investment banking is opportunistic and therefore potentially volatile. On the positive side, Alfa has a good track record of being able to find deals and earn money even in the down cycle. Liquidity is adequate, with liquid assets net of potential near-term wholesale funding repayments sufficient to repay about one-third of customer accounts. TNK-BP's were insignificant at end-2012 (1% of liabilities) and on market terms, so the risk of them being withdrawn is negligible. Medium-term refinancing requirements are low, in total comprising about USD400m in H213-2014, equal to only 1% of end-2012 liabilities. Basel capitalisation reduced slightly with Tier 1 and total capital ratios (CAR) of 10.2% and 15.6%, respectively, at end-2012 (11.9% and 16.7% at end-2011) due to 37% loan growth and USD182m of dividends paid by ABHFL in 2012. As dividends were declared by the holdco and not Alfa, the latter's regulatory capitalisation actually slightly improved (N1 ratio of 12.4% at end-5M13; 11.5% at end-2011). Fitch also estimates that Alfa would not need new equity to comply with Basel III regulations, which will be introduced by 1 January 2014, as today confirmed by the new Head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina, because the requirements were significantly relaxed compared to those initially indicated by the regulator. The agency had previously estimated that due to the significant (45%) Tier 2 component of regulatory capital, Alfa would need about USD0.5bn of new equity to comply, although even this was not a significant concern given the bank's capacity to release reserves in statutory accounts and the owners' apparent ability to provide new capital. Fitch considers Alfa's management to be strong, and in general views positively the close shareholder oversight of management, which helps to keep the latter focused and reduces the risk of unexpected losses. The risk of Alfa becoming highly exposed to non-banking assets within the broader Alfa Group is moderate, in Fitch's view, due to the policy of managing these companies independently and their generally quite strong credit profiles and cash generation. Related party lending has been at a reasonable level (about 30% of equity at end-2012; reportedly materially reduced in Q113) and usually of solid quality. Fitch also believes there is some degree of political risk related to Alfa Group's investments and operations, as is true for other large financial industrial conglomerates in Russia. However, the agency notes Alfa Group's long track record of maintaining acceptable relationships with the authorities, and therefore the base case expectation is for the status quo to remain. Also, given Alfa's franchise and importance to the Russian banking system, there is some probability of support from the Russian authorities. For instance, Alfa was one of the few private banks to receive subordinated debt from state Vnesheconombank, as a part of the government's programme to support larger banks' capitalisation in the last crisis. RATING SENSITIVITIES - ALFA'S RATINGS A further upgrade of Alfa is unlikely in the near term given the current level of Russia's sovereign ratings (BBB/Stable); the expected cyclicality in the performance of the Russian economy, and hence also of the bank; and Alfa's still moderate market shares. A deep and prolonged recession in Russia could put downward pressure on Alfa's ratings. However, in light of the bank's track record of managing through previous crises, Fitch would probably only downgrade the bank to sub-investment grade level in case of considerable impairment to the bank's financial position. Alfa could also be downgraded if the broader Alfa Group increases leverage to the extent that this represents, in the agency's view, a major contingent risk for the bank (unlikely given the current strong cash position), or in case of a marked deterioration in relations of the bank or its shareholders with the Russian authorities. KEY RATING DRIVERS - ABHFL's RATINGS The affirmation of ABHFL's ratings above the Cyprus Country Ceiling of 'B' reflects Fitch's view that the capital controls do not hamper ABHFL's ability to service its obligations (for more information see "Fitch Affirms ABH Financial Limited at 'BB+'", dated 11 April 2013). More generally, the 'BB+' Long-term IDR assigned to ABHFL reflects Fitch's view that default risk at the bank and the holding company are likely to be highly correlated in view of the high degree of fungibility of capital and liquidity within the group, which is managed as a single entity. The currently limited volume of holding company debt to non-related parties also supports the close alignment of its ratings with Alfa. The one-notch difference between the bank and holding company ratings reflects the absence of any regulation of the consolidated group, the fact that the holding company is incorporated in a different jurisdiction and the high level of double leverage at the holding company. The latter, defined by Fitch as equity investments in subsidiaries divided by holdco equity, stood at a reported 192% at end-2012, although this primarily reflects related party liabilities at the ABHFL level. RATING SENSITIVITIES - ABHFL'S RATINGS An upgrade or downgrade of Alfa would be likely to result in a similar rating action on ABHFL. In addition, ABHFL could be downgraded if its planned future debt issuance results in a further marked increase in double leverage or gives rise to significantly increased liquidity risks at the holdco level. The rating actions are as follows: Alfa Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Stable Outlook Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Senior unsecured debt (on the National scale): affirmed at 'AA+(rus)' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+' ABHFL Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Contacts: Primary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Anton Lopatin Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated August 2012, "National Ratings Criteria" dated January 2011, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies" dated August 2012, "Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign" dated December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Ratings Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.