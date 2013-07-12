(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based
OJSC Alfa-Bank's
(Alfa) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. Fitch
has also affirmed
Alfa's Cyprus-based parent entity, ABH Financial Limited's
(ABHFL) Long-term IDR
at 'BB+'. Both ratings have Stable Outlooks. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALFA'S RATINGS
The affirmation of Alfa's ratings reflects little change in the
credit profile
since the last review. At the same time the completion of the
sale by Alfa's
shareholders of their stake in TNK-BP to Rosneft for USD14bn in
Q113 has
considerably strengthened the financial position of the
shareholders, improving
their ability to support the bank, in case of need, and reducing
contingent
risks for the bank from other group assets.
More broadly, the ratings reflect the bank's solid franchise,
its good
management and track record of navigating through successive
crises in the
Russian market and its currently strong balance sheet and
performance metrics.
At the same time, Alfa's ratings also consider its still
moderate market shares
in a sector dominated by state-owned banks, and the likelihood
of continued
significant cyclicality in the performance of the Russian
economy and the bank.
Performance is sound, and earnings have been boosted in recent
years by
cyclically low impairment charges or reversals. Alfa's return on
equity (ROE)
was a high 22% in 2012, but given the decelerating economy and
margin
compression Fitch expects this to moderate slightly in 2013.
Profitability is
supported by the considerable share of low cost or interest-free
current
accounts (25% of end-2012 liabilities), which gives Alfa a
significant cost
advantage and the ability to lend to better quality credits.
Alfa's corporate loan book is relatively concentrated compared
to most
international investment grade peers, with the largest 25
exposures comprising
30% of gross loans. Importantly, Alfa's primary focus in
underwriting is on
companies' cash flows and or some form of state support/backing,
although for
some riskier exposures (eg construction) collateral is also
strong. However,
among the largest exposures there is a significant share of
unseasoned loans
with bullet repayments, so asset quality may be volatile,
especially in times of
stress, although robust problem loan workouts in the last crisis
give some
comfort.
Non-performing loans (NPLs; more than 90 days overdue) were a
low 1.1% of gross
loans at end-2012. A further 2.7% of loans were restructured but
performing,
according to management. The overall impairment reserve level of
4.0% provides a
significant buffer, comparable to cumulative loan write-offs for
2009-2012.
In retail lending (15% of the total portfolio) Alfa is mostly
expanding in cash
loans, credit cards and consumer finance. There was a moderate
uplift in retail
NPL origination (the ratio of net increase in NPLs plus
write-offs divided by
average performing loans) to 3.8% in 2012 from 3.1% in 2011,
which is moderate
relative to other large players, although for consumer loans
(30% of retail
loans) this ratio was a higher 7.1% in 2012, which is more in
line with the
market. The bank plans to continue with retail expansion, which
may translate
into higher impairment charges, although there is a considerable
safety margin
due to high lending rates of up to 35%.
Investment banking is opportunistic and therefore potentially
volatile. On the
positive side, Alfa has a good track record of being able to
find deals and earn
money even in the down cycle.
Liquidity is adequate, with liquid assets net of potential
near-term wholesale
funding repayments sufficient to repay about one-third of
customer accounts.
TNK-BP's were insignificant at end-2012 (1% of liabilities) and
on market terms,
so the risk of them being withdrawn is negligible. Medium-term
refinancing
requirements are low, in total comprising about USD400m in
H213-2014, equal to
only 1% of end-2012 liabilities.
Basel capitalisation reduced slightly with Tier 1 and total
capital ratios (CAR)
of 10.2% and 15.6%, respectively, at end-2012 (11.9% and 16.7%
at end-2011) due
to 37% loan growth and USD182m of dividends paid by ABHFL in
2012. As dividends
were declared by the holdco and not Alfa, the latter's
regulatory capitalisation
actually slightly improved (N1 ratio of 12.4% at end-5M13; 11.5%
at end-2011).
Fitch also estimates that Alfa would not need new equity to
comply with Basel
III regulations, which will be introduced by 1 January 2014, as
today confirmed
by the new Head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina, because
the requirements
were significantly relaxed compared to those initially indicated
by the
regulator. The agency had previously estimated that due to the
significant (45%)
Tier 2 component of regulatory capital, Alfa would need about
USD0.5bn of new
equity to comply, although even this was not a significant
concern given the
bank's capacity to release reserves in statutory accounts and
the owners'
apparent ability to provide new capital.
Fitch considers Alfa's management to be strong, and in general
views positively
the close shareholder oversight of management, which helps to
keep the latter
focused and reduces the risk of unexpected losses. The risk of
Alfa becoming
highly exposed to non-banking assets within the broader Alfa
Group is moderate,
in Fitch's view, due to the policy of managing these companies
independently and
their generally quite strong credit profiles and cash
generation. Related party
lending has been at a reasonable level (about 30% of equity at
end-2012;
reportedly materially reduced in Q113) and usually of solid
quality.
Fitch also believes there is some degree of political risk
related to Alfa
Group's investments and operations, as is true for other large
financial
industrial conglomerates in Russia. However, the agency notes
Alfa Group's long
track record of maintaining acceptable relationships with the
authorities, and
therefore the base case expectation is for the status quo to
remain. Also, given
Alfa's franchise and importance to the Russian banking system,
there is some
probability of support from the Russian authorities. For
instance, Alfa was one
of the few private banks to receive subordinated debt from state
Vnesheconombank, as a part of the government's programme to
support larger
banks' capitalisation in the last crisis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ALFA'S RATINGS
A further upgrade of Alfa is unlikely in the near term given the
current level
of Russia's sovereign ratings (BBB/Stable); the expected
cyclicality in the
performance of the Russian economy, and hence also of the bank;
and Alfa's still
moderate market shares.
A deep and prolonged recession in Russia could put downward
pressure on Alfa's
ratings. However, in light of the bank's track record of
managing through
previous crises, Fitch would probably only downgrade the bank to
sub-investment
grade level in case of considerable impairment to the bank's
financial position.
Alfa could also be downgraded if the broader Alfa Group
increases leverage to
the extent that this represents, in the agency's view, a major
contingent risk
for the bank (unlikely given the current strong cash position),
or in case of a
marked deterioration in relations of the bank or its
shareholders with the
Russian authorities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ABHFL's RATINGS
The affirmation of ABHFL's ratings above the Cyprus Country
Ceiling of 'B'
reflects Fitch's view that the capital controls do not hamper
ABHFL's ability to
service its obligations (for more information see "Fitch Affirms
ABH Financial
Limited at 'BB+'", dated 11 April 2013).
More generally, the 'BB+' Long-term IDR assigned to ABHFL
reflects Fitch's view
that default risk at the bank and the holding company are likely
to be highly
correlated in view of the high degree of fungibility of capital
and liquidity
within the group, which is managed as a single entity. The
currently limited
volume of holding company debt to non-related parties also
supports the close
alignment of its ratings with Alfa.
The one-notch difference between the bank and holding company
ratings reflects
the absence of any regulation of the consolidated group, the
fact that the
holding company is incorporated in a different jurisdiction and
the high level
of double leverage at the holding company. The latter, defined
by Fitch as
equity investments in subsidiaries divided by holdco equity,
stood at a reported
192% at end-2012, although this primarily reflects related party
liabilities at
the ABHFL level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ABHFL'S RATINGS
An upgrade or downgrade of Alfa would be likely to result in a
similar rating
action on ABHFL. In addition, ABHFL could be downgraded if its
planned future
debt issuance results in a further marked increase in double
leverage or gives
rise to significantly increased liquidity risks at the holdco
level.
The rating actions are as follows:
Alfa
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Stable
Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt (on the National scale): affirmed at
'AA+(rus)'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
ABHFL
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
