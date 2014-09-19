(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AlfaStrakhovanie PLC (Russia)'s (AlfaStrakhovanie) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BB' and its National IFS rating at 'AA-(rus)', both with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect AlfaStrakhovanie's strategic importance to its parent Alfa Group, the track record of capital support from the parent and Fitch's view that this support is likely to continue to be available in the future. Offsetting factors include AlfaStrakhovanie's low risk-adjusted standalone capital position and its limited ability to generate capital internally. However, to some extent, these risks are mitigated by historically effective measures taken by the insurer to shield capital from large losses, through a prudent investment policy and appropriate reinsurance protection. AlfaStrakhovanie managed to remain profitable with a net profit of RUB391m in 2013 and RUB162m in 1H14 (1H13: RUB709m) despite a challenging operating environment in Russia. The insurer's net result continued to reflect the effects of a worsened underwriting result and improved investment income. The performance of AlfaStrakhovanie's medical subsidiary remains a drag on the insurer's consolidated income. AlfaStrakhovanie's combined ratio worsened, increasing to 102.3% in 1H14 from 96.2% in 1H13 (2013: 101.8%). This worsening was largely driven by the loss ratio, which deteriorated to 65.2% in 1H14 from 57.3% in 1H13. The company's analysis of individual lines performance demonstrates that the negative development of reserves in the motor damage and motor third party liability (MTPL) lines were the biggest contributors to the weaker loss ratio. The negative reserve development in motor damage reflected increased repair costs due to the weakening of the Russian rouble. In MTPL AlfaStrakhovanie was affected by unfavourable changes in claims settlement regulation, which had major sector-wide implications. The pattern of written and earned premiums shows that AlfaStrakhovanie scaled back its MTPL business between 3Q13 and 2Q14. The insurer's internal actuarial review also shows a notable improvement in MTPL reserving accuracy at end-2013, compared with end-1H13. The improvements in MTPL pricing and reserving suggest that AlfaStrakhovanie should be able to prevent further significant deterioration of the loss ratio in MTPL. In the motor damage line, AlfaStrakhovanie, as with other motor insurers in Russia, remains exposed to further depreciation of the rouble. AlfaStrakhovanie's significant commercial property loss in 3Q13 contributed to the portfolio's loss ratio. However, due to adequate reinsurance protection, this loss has not resulted in an erosion of the insurer's capital. At present the loss's net claims case reserve is less than 1% of the insurer's equity. AlfaStrakhovanie's investment discipline is a positive rating factor. In Fitch's view the insurer's investment portfolio is of sound credit quality, although a substantial portion is represented by deposits at its sister company, Alfa-Bank ('BBB-'/Stable). Although this exposure results in concentration risk in the portfolio, it has been fairly stable: 17% at end-1H14; 13% at end-2013 and 19% at end-2012. The insurer also has a reasonably healthy liquidity position. RATING SENSITIVITIES A rating upgrade could result from a strengthened risk-adjusted capital position through earnings generation. The ratings could be downgraded if the strategic importance of AlfaStrakhovanie to its parent reduces. This could result, for example, from AlfaStrakhovanie failing to meet the strategic target set by shareholders. The ratings could also be downgraded if its shareholders fail to support the insurer's capitalisation in its pursuit of growth. Contact: Primary Analyst Anastasia Litvinova Director +7 495 956 7082 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited Valovaya Street, 26 Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.