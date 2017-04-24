(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes
of notes issued
by Finsbury Square 2016-1 Plc with a Positive Outlook applied to
all classes of
mortgage-backed notes currently rated below 'AAAsf'.
The transaction has demonstrated strong performance since
closing, with no loans
in the asset pool being subject to foreclosure since issuance.
In addition,
arrears have remained low with three loans representing 0.14% of
the collateral
balance being in arrears by 90 days or more. Fitch considers
that this
performance, if continued, could lead to upgrades of all classes
of the
mortgage-backed notes other than the class A.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Near-Prime Mortgages
Fitch believes Kensington's underwriting practices are robust
and the lending
criteria does not allow for any adverse credit 24 months before
application.
Kensington has a manual approach to underwriting, focusing on
borrowers with
some form of adverse credit and/or complex income. Historical
book-level
performance data displays robust performance, although data is
limited,
especially for BTL originations. Fitch assigned default
probabilities using the
prime default matrix while applying an upward lender adjustment.
Adverse Credit
The number of county court judgments (CCJs) in the portfolio,
which was 12.8% at
closing, is high compared with transactions classified by Fitch
as prime. Fitch
has applied an upward adjustment to the default probability for
these
characteristics in line with its criteria.
Unrated Originator and Seller
The originator and seller are unrated entities and so may have
limited resources
to repurchase mortgages if there is a breach of the
representations and
warranties (RW). This is a risk, but there are a number of
mitigating factors,
such as a low occurrence of previous breaches of the RW and a
third-party AUP
report provided at closing, which indicated no adverse findings
material to the
rating analysis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The loans in the pool currently earn a predominantly fixed rate
of interest and
all revert to an interest rate linked to Libor; once this has
occurred, the
borrower will be exposed to increases in market interest rates
which would put
pressure on affordability and potentially cause a deterioration
of asset
performance. Should this result in defaults and losses on
properties sold in
excess of Fitch's expectations, Fitch may take negative rating
action on the
notes.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pool and the
transaction. There were
no findings that affected the rating analysis.
Prior to the transaction closing, Fitch reviewed the results of
a third-party
assessment conducted on the asset portfolio information and
concluded that there
were no findings that affected the rating analysis.
Prior to the transaction closing, Fitch conducted a review of a
small targeted
sample of Kensington's origination files and found the
information contained in
the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the
originator's policies
and practices and the other information provided to the
agency about
the asset portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for
the agency's
rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies indicates
that it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis.
? Loan-by-loan data provided by Kensington Mortgage Company
Limited as at 16
February 2017.
? Transaction reporting provided by Wells Fargo Bank
International as at 15
February 2017.
MODELS
The models below were used in the analysis. Click on the link
for a description
of the model.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/structuredfinance/rmbs/resiemea
">
ResiEMEA.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/structuredfinance/rmbs/emearsm
"> EMEA
RMBS
Surveillance Model.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/structuredfinance/emeacfm
">EMEA Cash
Flow Model.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Class A affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Positive
Class C affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Positive
Class D affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Positive
Class X affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Duncan Paxman
Director
+44 203 530 1428
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade, London, E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Robbie Sargent
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1404
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria Addendum: UK Residential Mortgage Assumptions (pub. 03
Feb 2017)
here
EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 29 Nov 2016)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria (pub. 20 Mar
2017)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria: Derivative
Addendum (pub. 20 Mar 2017)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Interest Rate Stresses
Rating Criteria
(pub. 17 Feb 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
