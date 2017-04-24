(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of notes issued by Finsbury Square 2016-1 Plc with a Positive Outlook applied to all classes of mortgage-backed notes currently rated below 'AAAsf'. The transaction has demonstrated strong performance since closing, with no loans in the asset pool being subject to foreclosure since issuance. In addition, arrears have remained low with three loans representing 0.14% of the collateral balance being in arrears by 90 days or more. Fitch considers that this performance, if continued, could lead to upgrades of all classes of the mortgage-backed notes other than the class A. KEY RATING DRIVERS Near-Prime Mortgages Fitch believes Kensington's underwriting practices are robust and the lending criteria does not allow for any adverse credit 24 months before application. Kensington has a manual approach to underwriting, focusing on borrowers with some form of adverse credit and/or complex income. Historical book-level performance data displays robust performance, although data is limited, especially for BTL originations. Fitch assigned default probabilities using the prime default matrix while applying an upward lender adjustment. Adverse Credit The number of county court judgments (CCJs) in the portfolio, which was 12.8% at closing, is high compared with transactions classified by Fitch as prime. Fitch has applied an upward adjustment to the default probability for these characteristics in line with its criteria. Unrated Originator and Seller The originator and seller are unrated entities and so may have limited resources to repurchase mortgages if there is a breach of the representations and warranties (RW). This is a risk, but there are a number of mitigating factors, such as a low occurrence of previous breaches of the RW and a third-party AUP report provided at closing, which indicated no adverse findings material to the rating analysis. RATING SENSITIVITIES The loans in the pool currently earn a predominantly fixed rate of interest and all revert to an interest rate linked to Libor; once this has occurred, the borrower will be exposed to increases in market interest rates which would put pressure on affordability and potentially cause a deterioration of asset performance. Should this result in defaults and losses on properties sold in excess of Fitch's expectations, Fitch may take negative rating action on the notes. USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO RULE 17G-10 Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by, Fitch in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the asset pool and the transaction. There were no findings that affected the rating analysis. Prior to the transaction closing, Fitch reviewed the results of a third-party assessment conducted on the asset portfolio information and concluded that there were no findings that affected the rating analysis. Prior to the transaction closing, Fitch conducted a review of a small targeted sample of Kensington's origination files and found the information contained in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's policies and practices and the other information provided to the agency about the asset portfolio. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately reliable. SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis. ? Loan-by-loan data provided by Kensington Mortgage Company Limited as at 16 February 2017. ? Transaction reporting provided by Wells Fargo Bank International as at 15 February 2017. MODELS The models below were used in the analysis. Click on the link for a description of the model. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/structuredfinance/rmbs/resiemea "> ResiEMEA. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/structuredfinance/rmbs/emearsm "> EMEA RMBS Surveillance Model. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/structuredfinance/emeacfm ">EMEA Cash Flow Model. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Class A affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class B affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Positive Class C affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Positive Class D affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Positive Class X affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable Contacts: Primary Analyst Duncan Paxman Director +44 203 530 1428 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade, London, E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Robbie Sargent Senior Director +44 203 530 1404 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. 