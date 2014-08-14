(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for Bank of
New York Mellon Corporation (BONY) at
'AA-', Northern Trust Corporation (Northern) at 'AA-', and Brown
Brothers
Harriman (BBH) at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook for BONY, Northern, and Brown Brothers
remains Stable.
In addition, Fitch has upgraded the ratings for State Street
Corporation (State
Street) to 'AA-' from 'A+', and revised the Rating Outlook to
Stable from
Positive.
These ratings actions were taking in conjunction with Fitch's
U.S. trust and
processing bank peer review. A full list of ratings follows at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR, AND Senior Debt
Today's rating actions equalizes the ratings of the largest
standalone trust and
processing banks (trust banks) in the United States at
'AA-/F1+'. Brown
Brothers, a privately held partnership, remains one notch lower
at 'A+/F1' given
its smaller scale and comparatively less financial flexibility
than the larger,
publicly traded companies.
The upgrade of State Street's ratings and Outlook revision
reflects the
company's improved and more seasoned risk management practices
and procedures,
continued relatively conservative overall balance sheet posture,
and continued
efforts in streamlining its business, which Fitch believes will
lead to more
significant positive operating leverage in a higher short-term
interest rate
environment.
The high ratings for all the trust banks noted above reflect
business models
with high barriers to entry and sticky customer relationships,
which would be
extremely difficult for a new entrant into the marketplace to
replicate.
Furthermore, the strong franchises of the trust banks are
further supported by a
sound funding profile, consisting mainly of core custody
deposits, strong
capital ratios supporting comparatively low risk balance sheets,
and good asset
quality metrics.
Further, while there has been significant pressure on these
firms' results amid
the protracted low interest rate environment coupled with a
period of extremely
low volatility, these firms' returns on equity (ROE) have still
remained
satisfactory from a credit perspective at around 10% on average,
though these
results are below the trust banks (excluding Brown Brothers,
whose returns
remain relatively good) long-term averages and Fitch's long-term
cost of equity
assumption for the trust banks of between 12% to 15%. Fitch
believes these
company's current level of operating performance amid the
difficult market and
interest rate environment of the last several years, indicates a
significant
amount of resiliency in the trust bank business model.
While the resiliency of the business model is in part due to
high barriers to
entry noted above, which has resulted in a somewhat
oligopolistic industry, the
trust banks have not benefited from pricing power which one
would think given
the competitive positioning of the industry. Rather, those with
the lower cost
operating model can typically achieve greater scale, which can
lead to more
aggressive pricing, though also outsize returns for the low-cost
provider.
As such, each firm has had a laser focus on managing its expense
base over the
last few years. This has included optimizing each firm's
respective workforce as
well as improving efficiencies and streamlining operations
through significant
technology investments. While the results to date have been
mixed, as much of
the expense savings noted above have been offset by significant
additional
expenditures on regulatory and compliance functions and
personnel, Fitch
believes that the groundwork for good positive operating
leverage has been laid
for each of the firms.
To wit, the trust banks are very sensitive to higher short-term
interest rates,
whenever that may occur, as well as higher volatility,
particularly in the
foreign exchange (FX) markets. As such, Fitch expects a
meaningful acceleration
in each of the trust bank's earnings once some of the regulatory
and compliance
costs the firms are currently incurring level-off, and as soon
as the companies
begin to benefit from higher short-term interest rates or
increased FX
volatility, or both simultaneously. This eventual earnings
acceleration should
boost ROEs back to historical levels and in line with Fitch's
cost of equity
assumptions and is embedded with Fitch's Stable Rating Outlook
on the trust
banks.
Offsetting the strengths noted above is an elevated level of
operational risk
inherent in the trust bank's business models, which serves as
limiting factor
for upwards rating momentum.
To this end, Fitch believes that the main threat to each firm's
business model
and ratings would result from a large technological mishap or
operational loss
that is idiosyncratic to one company resulting in reputational
damage causing
clients to flee the firm. Fitch does believe these risks are
well monitored and
controlled, but also acknowledges that they are inherently
difficult to predict
and quantify. As such, a large occurrence at any one firm would
likely prompt
Fitch to review ratings to determine if a negative rating action
was appropriate
An industry wide event that causes a significant operational
loss that affects
each firm equally may still impact ratings, but may also allow
each firm to
better maintain its client base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR, AND SENIOR DEBT
With today's actions, Fitch now believes that the trust bank's
ratings are
solidly situated at their current rating levels and Stable
Rating Outlooks.
However, it is possible that over a very long-term time horizon
there is some
potential upside to Brown Brother's ratings. This could be
predicated on
increasing scale and revenue diversity, particularly through
increasing the
revenue contribution from the asset management segment.
In addition to the operational risks noted earlier in this
release, there are
some key risks from currently evolving regulatory changes that
could impact the
trust banks and their rates.
The most significant on the horizon is the proposed regulatory
changes regarding
the supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) in the U.S. for both BONY
and State
Street. Given their smaller size, Northern and Brown Brothers
are not subject to
the SLR. The SLR requires a leverage ratio of 5% at the holding
company and 6%
at the main bank subsidiary for each firm.
While Fitch believes that each firm will be in compliance with
SLR requirements
when they are finalized and come into practice, given the
countercyclical nature
of some of the deposit flows to BONY and State Street during
periods of market
stress, each firm has the risk of falling below their SLR
minimums in such a
scenario.
There is still a small possibility that the rule could be
altered to give relief
to the companies during times of market stress. The companies
are also looking
at alternative mechanisms or structures to move deposits
off-balance sheet into
money funds or other vehicles to help manage the SLR. To the
extent that these
strategies cause unintended increases in risk to the respective
balance sheets
could also impact ratings.
Further, additional regulation including the Liquidity Coverage
Ratio (LCR), Net
Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR), Basel III operational risk
weightings, and
potential minimum debt requirements, while all aimed at reducing
explicit risks
to various stakeholders, also has the potential to create
unintended risks,
which Fitch will evaluate over time for any risks created.
For example, should some of the regulation noted above force
firms to divest
themselves of core businesses or move away from core
competencies such that it
negatively impacts the franchise, could be a negative ratings
driver over time.
Ratings for BONY and State Street are highly sensitive to
Fitch's ultimate
position on potential minimum debt requirements, which were
published in a paper
on March 27, 2014 titled 'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving
Risk Profiles'.
This paper indicated that Fitch could decide to notch key
banking subsidiaries
from holding companies (either the holding company is downgraded
or the bank
level subsidiary is upgraded) should Fitch determine proposed
minimum debt
requirements along with the FDIC's Orderly Liquidation Authority
changes the
risk profiles of the two entities.
Fitch would also note that it considers various market risks on
the trust banks
and has complied a stress test on the company's earnings which
include scenarios
such as a simultaneous 40% decline in equity markets, 5% decline
in fixed income
markets, and interest rates remaining flat at today's current
low levels. In
this scenario, Fitch believes that each firm's annual earnings
should remain
around break-even or at a modest loss incorporating very large
litigation
charges in the stress. Fitch believes this result adds support
to each firm's
ratings and Stable Rating Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS (SR) AND
SUPPORT FLOOR
RATINGS (SRF)
BONY and State Streets' current SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's
expectation that
there remains an extremely high probability of support from the
U.S. government
(rated 'AAA'; Outlook Stable by Fitch) if required. This
expectation reflects
the U.S.'s extremely high ability to support its banks
especially given its
strong financial flexibility, though propensity is becoming less
certain.
Specific to BONY and State Street our view of support likelihood
is based mostly
on their systemic importance in the U.S., their global
interconnectedness given
their size and operations in global capital markets, significant
deposit market
share and their positions as key providers of financial services
to the U.S.
economy. BONY and State Street's IDRs and senior debt ratings do
not benefit
from support because their VRs are all above their SRF.
However, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to reduce
support for
G-SIFIs in the U.S., as demonstrated by the Dodd Frank Act (DFA)
and progress
regulators have made on implementing the Orderly Liquidation
Authority (OLA).
The FDIC has proposed its single point of entry (SPOE) strategy
and further
initiatives are demonstrating the U.S. government's progress to
eliminate state
support for U.S. banks going forward, which increases the
likelihood of senior
debt losses if its banks run afoul of solvency assessments.
The SRs and SRFs are sensitive to progress made in finalizing
the SPOE strategy
and any additional regulatory initiatives that may be imposed on
the G-SIFIs,
including debt thresholds at the holding company. Fitch's
assessment of
continuing support for U.S. G-SIFIs has to some extent relied
upon the
feasibility of OLA implementation rather than its enactment into
law (when DFA
passed). Hurdles that remain include the resolution of how
cross-border
derivative acceleration/termination provisions are handled and
that there is
sufficient contingent capital at the holding company to
recapitalize without
requiring government assistance.
Fitch expects the SPOE strategy and regulatory action to ensure
sufficient
contingent capital will be finalized in the near term. However,
regardless of
its finalization, Fitch believes that sufficient regulatory
progress continues
to be made over the ratings time horizon. Therefore, Fitch
expects to revise
BONY and State Street's SRs to '5' and SRFs to 'No Floor' within
the next one to
two years; likely to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15.
Absent a material in change economic conditions or the
companies' stand-alone
credit profiles a revision of the SRFs to 'No Floor' would mean
no change to
BONY or State Street's Long-term IDRs and debt ratings because
their viability
ratings are all above their SRFs.
Northern and Brown Brothers already have SR's of '5' and SRF's
of 'No Floor' and
are not designated G-SIFIs so would not likely have a potential
minimum debt
requirement.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LONG AND SHORT TERM
DEPOSIT RATINGS
The trust bank's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary
banks are rated one
notch higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt
because U.S.
uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S.
depositor preference
gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the
event of default.
The ratings of long and short-term deposits issued by the trust
banks and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in the
company's IDR. This
means that should a Long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings
could be
similarly impacted.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the trust
banks and by
various issuing vehicles are all notched down from the holding
company or its
bank subsidiaries' VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of
each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles. BONY, Northern, and Brown Brothers' subordinated debt
has been
affirmed due to the affirmation of those companies VRs. State
Street's
subordinated debt has been upgraded in concert with the upgrade
of the company's
VR. VR's.
Ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs, where
the notching
would be realigned in conjunction with any change in the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of BONY, State Street, and Northern are
equalized with those
ratings of its operating companies and banks, reflecting its
role as the bank
holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a
source of strength
for its bank subsidiaries. All have modest double leverage.
Should any of the holding companies become under-capitalized or
have cash flow
coverage of less than 18 months to meet obligations, there is
the potential that
Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR from the
ratings of the
operating companies.
Brown Brothers does not have a holding company structure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY RATING
The IDRs and VRs of the trust banks' bank subsidiaries are core
to each
company's business and therefore IDRs and VRs are equalized
across the group.
Ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of the
associated bank
subsidiaries.
Fitch would also note that the ratings of any foreign bank
subsidiaries could
change (be downgraded) should there be a change in the foreign
country ceiling
rating in a particular geography.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings (Bank of New York
Mellon):
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Long-term senior at 'AA-';
--Long-term subordinated at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial Paper at `F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'aa-';
--Preferred Stock at 'BBB';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A'.
The Bank of New York Mellon
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
--Long-term senior at 'AA-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'aa-';
--Support Rating at `1';
--Support Rating Floor at `A'.
BNY Mellon National Association
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'aa-';
--Support Rating at `1';
--Support Rating Floor at `A'.
BNY Mellon Trust Delaware
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'aa-';
--Support Rating at `1';
--Support Rating Floor at `A';.
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'aa-';
--Support Rating at `1';
--Support Rating Floor at `A'..
Mellon Funding Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable.
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF.
The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1.
The Bank of New York (Luxembourg) S.A.
The Bank of New York (Luxembourg) S.A. - Italian Branch
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable.
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
The Bank of New York Mellon S.A./N.V.
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Long-term Deposits AA-
--Short-term Deposits F1+
--Support at '1';
BNY Institutional Capital Trust A;
Mellon Capital III
--Trust Preferred Securities at `BBB+'.
Mellon Capital IV
--Trust Preferred Securities at 'BBB'
Fitch upgrades the following ratings (State Street Corporation):
State Street Corporation
--Long-term IDR to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Stable
from Positive;
--Viability rating to 'aa-' from 'a+';
--Long-term subordinated notes to 'A+' from 'A';
--Junior subordinated debt to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Preferred stock to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
--Long-term senior debt to 'AA-' from 'A+'.
State Street Bank and Trust Company
--Long-term IDR to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Stable
from Positive;
--Senior Debt to 'AA-' from 'A+';
--Viability rating to 'aa-' from 'a+';
--Long-term deposits to 'AA' from 'AA-';
--Long-term subordinated to 'A+' from 'A' .
State Street Capital I
State Street Capital IV
--Trust Preferred Securities to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
State Street Corporation
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+';
State Street Bank and Trust Company
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings (Northern Trust
Corporation) & (Brown
Brothers Harriman & Co.):
Northern Trust Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable.
--Long-Term Senior Unsecured at 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term commercial paper at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'aa-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'
--Preferred Stock at 'BBB';
--Support '5';
--Support floor 'NF'.
Northern Trust Company (The)
--Long-term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable.
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Subordinated notes at 'A+'
--Viability at 'aa-';
--Support '5';
--Support floor 'NF'.
NTC Capital I and II
--Preferred stock at 'BBB+'.
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.
--Long-term IDR 'A+'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Viability Rating 'a+';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Justin Fuller, CFA (Primary Analyst for State Street & Northern)
Senior Director
+1-312-268-2057
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60606
Christopher Wolfe (Primary Analyst for BONY)
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Mohak Rao, CFA (Primary Analyst for Brown Brothers)
Director
+1-212-908-0559
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria'; (January
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (DATE);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(DATE);
--'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (Sept. 2013)
--'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (Sept. 2013)
--'U.S. Bank Holdcos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March
2014);
--'Sovereign Support for Banks: Update On Position Outlined In
3Q13' (December
2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks
here
Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
Sovereign Support For Banks: Update on Position Outlined in 3Q13
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.