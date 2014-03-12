(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kazakhstan-based IC
Alliance-Life Insurance JSC's (Alliance-Life) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'B' and its National IFS Rating at 'BB(kaz)' with
Negative Outlooks.
Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Alliance-Life's track record of negative
operating
performance; its portfolio concentration on annuity contracts
(71% of gross
written premium in 2013), which limits the insurer's risk
diversification and
exposes it to longevity and interest-rate risks; and its
adequate capital
position.
The Negative Outlook reflects Alliance-Life's high vulnerability
to recent
unfavourable changes in the Kazakh regulatory landscape,
affecting pension
annuities and workers' compensation (WC), both key lines for the
insurer.
Since 2Q13, Kazakh life insurers have been unable to sell
pension annuity
products due to regulatory changes. In addition, WC has
experienced a sharp
increase in disability claims frequency in the last two years,
reflecting the
unfavourable claims regulation for the line. If the regulatory
landscape does
not improve, Fitch would expect Alliance-Life to remain
unprofitable in 2014.
The insurer would then be increasingly reliant on shareholder
support.
Fitch has withdrawn Alliance-Life's ratings as the company has
chosen to stop
participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no
longer have
sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly,
Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Alliance-Life.
