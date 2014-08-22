(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
AllianceBernstein
American Income Portfolio's (AIP) 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating.
The fund is
managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB; A+/Stable/F1).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's robust and well-balanced
investment
process that combines the independent inputs of credit,
quantitative and
macro-economic research in a disciplined and formalised
approach. The fund
benefits from the depth of AB's fixed income and support
resources, and from a
robust IT platform.
FUND PRESENTATION
Launched in 1993, AllianceBernstein AIP is a Luxemburg-domiciled
fund with
USD7.9bn of assets as of end-July 2014, investing typically 65%
in investment
grade (IG) and 35% in high yield (HY) credit, including
investments in
USD-denominated emerging market debt.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The fund's uses a flexible, barbell approach, to provide stable
high income and
to preserve capital. The well-balanced investment process
combines the
independent inputs of credit, economic and quantitative research
to determine
the overall portfolio positioning, while allowing portfolio
managers (PM)
sufficient flexibility in credit selection. The fund benefits
from the depth of
AB's fixed income and support resources.
RESOURCES
The fund is supported by a nine-member portfolio management team
(eight in New
York and one in London), with an average of 20 years of industry
experience.
Support is also provided by AB's global credit research team of
38, an economic
team of nine, a quantitative research team of 10 and a
fixed-income trading desk
team of 21. The fund's IT platform is built around integrated
proprietary and
third-party systems and risk analytics.
TRACK RECORD
AIP has outperformed the Lipper category "Global Bond USD" since
inception. The
strong track record is illustrated by a Lipper consistent return
score of five
(highest quintile) over three-, five- and ten-year periods.
The fund tends to outperform in rising and flat markets. It
underperformed in
2008 and 2013, the latter being a particular case where
correlation assumptions
behind credit barbell investing in U.S. Treasuries and HY credit
temporarily
deteriorated. However, the fund's high allocation to U.S.
Treasuries proved
resourceful for shareholder liquidity at the time, and the
manager's subsequent
reallocation to HY credit has allowed the fund to generate
excess returns in the
bond market's 2014 recovery.
FUND MANAGER
AB is a diversified asset manager (USD480bn assets under
management as at
end-June 2014 and USD266bn in fixed income).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in significant structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or excessive risk-taking. Fitch sees limited
key person
dependency given the depth of the fixed income team. Conversely,
an upgrade
could result from a demonstrated ability to outperform peers
consistently on a
risk-adjusted basis amid rising interest rates and in bear
credit markets.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Yuriy Layvand, CFA
Director
+1 212-908-9191
Fitch Ratings
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Davie Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0386
Committee Chairman
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0528
