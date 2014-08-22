(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
AllianceBernstein Euro High
Yield Portfolio's (EHYP) 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund
is managed by
AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB; A+/Stable/F1).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's robust and well-balanced
investment
process that combines the independent inputs of credit,
quantitative and
macro-economic research in a disciplined and formalised
approach. The fund
benefits from the depth of AllianceBernstein's fixed income and
support
resources, and from a robust IT platform.
FUND PRESENTATION
Launched in March 2010, AllianceBernstein EHYP is a
Luxemburg-domiciled fund of
EUR215m of assets as of end-June 2014, investing predominantly
in European high
yield corporate bonds. The fund's benchmark is the Barclays Euro
High Yield 2%
Constrained benchmark.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The fund's primarily bottom-up, investment process combines the
independent
inputs of fundamental and quantitative research in a disciplined
approach, while
allowing portfolio managers (PM) sufficient flexibility in the
diversification
of sources of risks and returns. Research recommendations are
challenged in
formal review meetings and consensus is sought on portfolio
investment
decisions.
RESOURCES
The two senior London-based PMs of the fund form part of a
six-strong European
high yield PM team. The team is supported by a global credit
research team of
38, an economic team of nine, a quantitative research team of 10
and a fixed
income trading desk of 21. The IT platform is built around
integrated
proprietary and third-party systems and risk analytics.
TRACK RECORD
AllianceBernstein EHYP has outperformed the Lipper category
"Bond EUR High
Yield" since inception. The strong track record is illustrated
by a Lipper
Leader of five (highest quintile) over a three-year period.
FUND MANAGER
AllianceBernstein, L.P. is a diversified asset manager (USD480bn
assets under
management as at end-June 2014 and USD266bn in fixed income).
AllianceBernstein
manages USD33bn in high yield bonds, including USD8.7 in
European high yield as
at June 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in significant structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or excessive risk-taking. Fitch sees limited
key person
dependency given the depth of the fixed income team but
recognises the
specialised skills of its lead PM for European high yield
strategies.
Conversely, an upgrade could result from a demonstrated ability
to outperform
peers consistently on a risk-adjusted basis over five years.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
