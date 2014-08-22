(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
AllianceBernstein European
Income Portfolio's (EIP) 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund
is managed by
AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB; A+/Stable/F1).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's robust and well-balanced
investment
process that combines the independent inputs of credit,
quantitative and
macro-economic research in a disciplined and formalised
approach. The fund
benefits from the depth of AllianceBernstein's fixed income and
support
resources, and from a robust IT platform.
FUND PRESENTATION
Launched in 1999, AllianceBernstein EIP is a Luxemburg domicile
fund of
EUR1,256m of assets as of end-June 2014, investing in euro- or
European
currency-denominated fixed income securities, typically split
between 65%
investment grade (IG) and 35% high yield (HY).
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The fund's uses a flexible, barbell approach aimed at generating
stable, high
income and preserve capital. The well-balanced investment
process combines the
independent inputs of credit, economic and quantitative research
to determine
the overall portfolio positioning, while allowing portfolio
managers (PM)
sufficient flexibility in credit selection. The fund benefits
from the depth of
AB's fixed income and support resources.
RESOURCES
The core European fixed income portfolio management team
consists of three
individuals in London, who on average have 17 years of
experience and 10 years
of company tenure. The team is supported by a global credit
research team of 38,
an economic team of nine, a quantitative research team of 10 and
a trading desk
of 21. The IT platform is built around integrated proprietary
and third-party
systems and risk analytics.
TRACK RECORD
AllianceBernstein EIP has outperformed the Lipper category "Bond
Europe" since
inception. The strong track record is illustrated by a Lipper
score of five
(highest quintile) over three and five years and by a Lipper
score of three over
10 years. The fund tends to outperform in rising and flat
markets. It
underperformed in 2008 and 2011.
FUND MANAGER
AllianceBernstein, L.P. is a diversified asset manager (USD480bn
assets under
management as at June 2014 and USD266bn in fixed income).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in significant structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or excessive risk-taking. Fitch sees limited
key person
dependency given the depth of the fixed income team. Conversely,
an upgrade
could result a demonstrated ability to outperform peers
consistently on a
risk-adjusted basis amid rising interest rates and in bear
credit markets.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
