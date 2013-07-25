July 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based Allianz SE's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed Allianz's main subsidiaries IFS rating at 'AA'. The Outlook for all ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects Allianz's strong technical profitability, strong consolidated group capital position, broad diversification by geography and product, and solid business position in its key markets. In addition, the group's ratings also benefit from an investment mix of sound credit quality. Partially offsetting these rating factors are the currently suppressed technical profitability in the non-life business segment in the US and the challenging medium-term outlook for some of the life markets in which Allianz operates. The subdued outlook for economic growth in the eurozone, low interest rates, and a possible intensification of the peripheral eurozone debt crisis creates a challenging operating environment. For the remainder of 2013 the agency expects that sound underwriting profitability from the non-life business will help Allianz offset earnings from life insurance and investments, which are likely to be under pressure.

The group's core capitalisation remained strong in 3M13 with shareholders' funds of EUR51.95bn (Q4/2012: EUR50.4bn) and the consolidated regulatory solvency ratio improved to 183% (Q412: 181%, if adjusted for accounting changes).

Allianz reported a 20% increase in operating profit for 3M13 (EUR2.8bn), compared to the same period in 2012. The development was primarily driven by improved underwriting in property/casualty insurance and increased commission income in the asset management division. Allianz benefits from diversification in its earnings streams, and for 2012 the group reported an operating profit of EUR9.5bn (+20.8%), driven by improvements in all three business segments: EUR4.7bn (+12.5%) from property/casualty insurance, EUR3bn (+33.6%) from asset management, and EUR3bn (+22.1%) from life/health insurance. In 2012 net profit attributable to shareholders more than doubled (EUR5.2bn).

Fitch has undertaken a series of stress tests relating to the investments in peripheral eurozone countries and has concluded that the sensitivity of Allianz's capital adequacy to adverse market movements is modest. Due to the relatively small share of those investments in the total investment portfolio, potential losses appear manageable.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:

- Deterioration of the situation within the peripheral eurozone countries leading again to a decline in respective bond and other asset prices

- A decline in Allianz's regulatory solvency ratio to below 160%. An upgrade is viewed as unlikely over the medium term, but potential upgrade triggers include:

- A sustained significant increase in capitalisation to a regulatory solvency ratio of above 200%.

- A sustained strong improvement in profitability with a non-life combined ratio consistently below 95%

Based on 2012 data, Allianz is one of the largest insurance groups in Europe. IFRS gross written premiums were EUR72.2bn (2011: EUR69.3bn) and total assets stood at EUR695bn at end-2012. The group is active in both the non-life and life/health businesses as well as in asset management and has a strong business position and franchise.

Allianz SE: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

Allianz SE: IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

Allianz core subsidiaries and their ratings:

Allianz Versicherungs-AG: IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG: IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

Allianz Private Krankenversicherungs-AG: IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

Allianz Elementar Versicherungs-AG: IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

Allianz Insurance Plc: IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

Allianz Vie S.A.: IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

Allianz IARD S.A.: IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

Allianz Finance II B.V.

All outstanding senior notes affirmed at 'AA-'

All subordinated notes affirmed at 'A'

Allianz Finance's bonds are guaranteed by Allianz SE

Allianz SE

All outstanding senior notes affirmed at 'AA-'

All subordinated notes affirmed at 'A'

EUR1.5bn 5.5% subordinated note affirmed at 'A-'.