KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Allianz's strong technical
profitability, very strong
consolidated group capital position, broad diversification by
geography and
product, and solid business position in its key markets. In
addition, the
group's ratings also benefit from an investment mix of sound
credit quality.
Partially offsetting these rating factors are currently
suppressed profitability
in its asset management subsidiary, PIMCO, and a challenging
medium-term outlook
for some of Allianz's life markets.
Allianz scores "Very Strong" in the agency's Prism factor-based
capital model
(FBM) based on end-2013 data that is supportive for the rating
level. The
group's strong core capitalisation remained comfortable at
end-9M14 with
shareholders' funds of EUR58.2bn (end-2013: EUR50.1bn) and the
consolidated
regulatory solvency ratio improving to 184% (end-2013: 182%,
when adjusted for
accounting changes).
For 9M14 Allianz reported an operating profit of EUR8.1bn (+6.0%
versus 9M13),
composed of EUR4.3bn (+14.0%) from property/casualty insurance,
EUR2.7bn
(+15.8%) from life/health insurance, and EUR2.0bn (-18.0%) from
asset
management. Asset management suffered from large net asset
outflows at PIMCO,
which appear to have reached their peak by mid-October 2014. The
combined ratio
improved to 93.6% (95.0%). For 9M14, net profit attributable to
shareholders
increased by 5.5% (EUR5bn).
The subdued outlook for economic growth in the eurozone, low
interest rates, and
a possible re-intensification of the peripheral eurozone debt
crisis creates a
challenging operating environment. For the remainder of 2014 and
for 2015 Fitch
expects that sound underwriting profitability from the non-life
business will
help Allianz offset earnings from asset management, which are
likely to remain
under pressure.
Based on 2013 data, Allianz is one of the largest insurance
groups in Europe.
IFRS gross written premiums were EUR72.1bn and total assets
stood at EUR712bn at
end-2013. The group is active in both the non-life and
life/health businesses as
well as in asset management and has a strong business position
and franchise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a
deterioration
within the peripheral eurozone countries leading to a decline in
bond and other
asset prices. If Allianz's Prism FBM score were to fall below
'Very Strong' for
a prolonged period of time, the company could also be
downgraded.
An upgrade is viewed as unlikely by Fitch over the medium term,
but upgrade
triggers include a sustained significant increase in the Prism
FBM score to
"Extremely Strong", a decline of the FLR to below 15%, and a
sustained strong
improvement in profitability with a return on equity above 15%.
The rating actions are as follows:
Allianz SE: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Allianz SE: IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Allianz core subsidiaries and their ratings:
Allianz Versicherungs-AG: IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook
Stable
Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG: IFS rating affirmed at 'AA';
Outlook Stable
Allianz Private Krankenversicherungs-AG: IFS rating affirmed at
'AA'; Outlook
Stable
Allianz Elementar Versicherungs-AG: IFS rating affirmed at 'AA';
Outlook Stable
Allianz Insurance Plc: IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook
Stable
Allianz Vie S.A.: IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Allianz IARD S.A.: IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Allianz Finance II B.V.
All outstanding senior notes affirmed at 'AA-'
All subordinated notes affirmed at 'A'
Allianz Finance's bonds are guaranteed by Allianz SE
Allianz SE
All outstanding senior notes affirmed at 'AA-'
All subordinated notes affirmed at 'A'
