(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd (Allied World) as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'; --Senior debt at 'A-'. Fitch has also affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Allied World's property/casualty and reinsurance subsidiaries. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's affirmation of Allied World's ratings reflects the company's consistently strong underwriting profitability, low financial leverage, solid capitalization and well-managed reserve risk. The ratings also reflect potential volatility from large catastrophe-related events, recent significant growth rate in premiums, potential adverse development due to the relatively large proportion of its reserves derived from longer duration casualty lines of business, and increased allocation to higher yielding alternative investments. Allied World has experienced sizable recent premium growth, with net written premiums up 9.5% in the first nine months of 2014, following a 15.4% increase for full-year 2013. Fitch cautions, however, that such rapid growth can create additional risks in underwriting quality and pricing adequacy on new business, especially during a period of market competitiveness. The company has grown across each of its three major reporting segments in 2014 and has benefited from rate improvement, particularly on U.S. casualty insurance business, as well as from strong retention across all segments. In the third quarter of 2014, Allied World announced the planned acquisition of the Hong Kong and Singapore operations of Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Plc. (RSA) for approximately $215 million. The acquisition of this business allows Allied World to further diversify its product mix, expand the company's Asian footprint, and presents the opportunity for future organic growth in a region with strong growth prospects. Allied World reported a calendar-year combined ratio of 87.4% through nine-months 2014, following a full-year 2013 ratio of 86.2%. Allied World reported net earnings of $360 million through nine-months 2014, generating an annual net return on equity of 13.2%. Allied World's results have benefited from favorable reserve development that averaged 15.6% of net earned premiums from 2009-2013. Allied World reported $141 million of reserve releases through the first nine months of 2014, representing 8.8% of net earned premium. Fitch views Allied World's capitalization as strong. Total shareholders' equity increased by 4.4% to $3.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2014, led by positive net earnings, which was offset somewhat by $165 million of share repurchase activity during the first nine months of the year. Allied World uses a moderate amount of financial leverage in its capital structure. At Sept. 30, 2014, debt securities represented approximately 17.9% of the company's more than $4.5 billion of capital. Fitch believes that Allied World uses a conservative amount of operating leverage relative to (re)insurer peers, with net premiums written-to-total shareholders' equity averaging 0.51x in the five years between 2009-2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include --Failure to maintain a multi-year average calendar-year combined ratio of 100% or better; --Growth in premiums considerably greater than peers; --Significant adverse reserve development; --Material loss of capital that leads to an increase in underwriting leverage above a 1.0x net written premiums-to-equity ratio or financial leverage increasing above 25%; --Catastrophe loss experience that greatly exceeds the company's probable maximum loss estimates. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: --Enhanced competitive positioning while maintaining strong, stable profitability; --Material improvement in key financial metrics (e.g. net premiums written to equity) to more overcapitalized levels; --Underwriting results and returns on capital in line with higher rated property/casualty (re)insurer peers. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd --IDR at 'A'; --$500 million 7.50% senior notes due Aug. 1, 2016 at 'A-'; --$300 million 5.50% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2020 at 'A-'. Allied World Assurance Company, Ltd Allied World Assurance Company (U.S.) Inc Allied World National Assurance Company Allied World Insurance Company --IFS at 'A+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher A. Grimes, CFA Director +1 312-368-3263 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1 312-606-2321 Committee Chairperson Mark E. Rouck, CFA, CPA Senior Director +1 312-368-2085 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 