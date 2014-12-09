(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) as well as
the 'A+' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Allstate Insurance Co. and
its
property/casualty (P/C) affiliates, and the 'A-' IFS ratings of
Allstate Life
Insurance Co. and the other life affiliates (Allstate
Financial). The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Allstate's ratings are supported by its top-tier market
position, improved
profitability in P/C insurance and progress in restructuring its
life
operations. The company continues to report good fixed charge
coverage and
financial flexibility. The capitalization of Allstate's P/C
operations is
consistent with the current rating category, but consequently
holds the rating
down in the 'A' category.
Allstate is the second-largest personal lines insurance writer
in the U.S.
behind State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.
Allstate's market
position in private auto slipped to third as rapidly growing
Government
Employees Insurance Co. (GEICO) took the second position.
Allstate remains the
second largest writer of homeowners insurance behind State Farm.
Underwriting results for Allstate's property/liability business
deteriorated but
remained better than Fitch's median guidelines for the current
rating category
with a GAAP combined ratio of 95.2% for the first three quarters
of 2014
relative to 93.1% for the comparable period in 2013. Catastrophe
losses
accounted for 8.8 percentage points on the combined ratio for
the first nine
months of 2014 compared to 5.5 points in the comparable period
in 2013.
Personal auto accounts for two-thirds of property/liability
written premiums and
reported a combined ratio of 96.3% for the first three quarters
of 2014, which
was relatively unchanged from the comparable period in 2013.
Nearly one-quarter of Allstate's property/liability written
premium comes from
the homeowners line of business. Underwriting results for the
homeowners line
continue to be positive, reporting a combined ratio of 90.8% for
the first three
quarters of 2014. Catastrophe losses through the first nine
months were
responsible for deterioration in the homeowners' combined ratio
from 82.4% in
the comparable period in 2013.
Combined statutory surplus at Allstate's P/C operations was $18
billion at Sept.
30, 2014. Surplus remains below pre-financial crisis levels of
$19.1 billion
reported at year-end 2006. Capitalization at Allstate's P/C
operations was
considered 'Strong' as measured by Fitch's Prism capital model,
which is
consistent with current ratings. Stated net leverage was 3.2x
at Sept. 30,
2014, and approximately 3.9x excluding life company capital.
Allstate Financial reported net income of $423 million for the
first three
quarters of 2014, up from a modest net loss of $24 million for
the comparable
period in 2013. Allstate Financial's annualized pre-tax
operating return on
assets was 0.9% for the first nine months of 2014.
Fitch's 'standalone' assessment of Allstate's life operations is
'BBB' for IFS
and its strategic importance within the Allstate enterprise is
considered
'Important.' The ratings of the life operations continue to
benefit from the
Capital Support Agreement from Allstate Insurance Co. and its
access to the
holding company credit facility.
The life operations focus on traditional underwritten products
and de-emphasize
spread-based products, which improves its risk profile.
Increased earnings at
Allstate Financial could eventually improve its strategic
importance within the
Allstate enterprise, but Fitch believes it will take time for a
significant
increase in earnings to occur.
Consolidated earnings before interest expense and taxes covered
interest expense
and preferred dividends by 8.2x during the first nine months of
2014. This
level of fixed charge coverage is consistent with Fitch's median
guideline for
the current rating category. Fixed charge coverage has been
relatively steady.
Fitch's rating rationale anticipates a continuation of
Allstate's practice of
maintaining liquid assets at the holding company level to fund
at least one year
of interest expense, preferred dividends and common dividends as
well as
upcoming debt maturities. Allstate had $2.3 billion in holding
company assets at
Sept. 30, 2014 that could be liquidated within three months,
relative to
forecasted annual interest expense, and preferred and common
dividends of
approximately $880 million.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to an upgrade
include:
--Sustainable capital position measured by net leverage
excluding life company
capital below 3.8x and a score approaching 'Very Strong' on
Fitch's proprietary
capital model, Prism;
--Reduced volatility in earnings from catastrophe losses and
better operating
results consistent with companies in the 'AA' rating category;
--Standalone assessment for Allstate Life Insurance Co. and the
other life
affiliates could rise if their consolidated statutory Risky
Assets/TAC ratio
reaches approximately 130% and the company is able to sustain a
GAAP-based
Return on Assets ratio over 80 basis points;
--Ratings for Allstate Life Insurance Co. and the other life
affiliates could be
upgraded if its strategic importance changes to 'Very Important'
from
'Important.'
Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to a downgrade
include:
--A prolonged decline in underwriting profitability that is
inconsistent with
industry averages or is driven by an effort to grow market share
during soft
pricing conditions;
--Substantial adverse reserve development that is inconsistent
with industry
trends;
--Significant deterioration in capital strength as measured by
Fitch's capital
model, NAIC risk-based capital, and statutory net leverage.
Specifically, if net
leverage excluding life company capital approached 4.8x it would
place downward
pressure on ratings;
--Significant increases in financial leverage ratio to greater
than 30%;
--Unexpected and adverse surrender activity on liabilities in
the life insurance
operations;
--Liquid assets at the holding company of less than one year's
interest expense,
and preferred and common dividends.
Fitch affirms the following ratings for Allstate and
subsidiaries:
The Allstate Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'.
The following junior subordinated debt at 'BBB-':
--6.125% $259 million debenture due May 15, 2067;
--5.10% $500 million subordinated debenture due Jan. 15, 2053;
--5.75% $800 million subordinated debenture due Aug. 15, 2053;
--6.5% $500 million debenture due May 15, 2067.
The following senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+':
--6.75% $176 million debenture due May 15, 2018;
--7.45% $317 million debenture due May 16, 2019;
--3.15% $500 million debenture due Dec. 15, 2023;
--6.125% $159 million note due Dec. 15, 2032;
--5.35% $323 million note due June 1, 2033;
--5.55% $555 million note due May 9, 2035;
--5.95% $386 million note due April 1, 2036;
--6.9% $165 million debenture due May 15, 2038;
--5.2% $72 million note due Jan. 15, 2042
--4.5% $500 million note due Dec. 15, 2043.
Fitch also affirms the following:
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Allstate Life Global Funding Trusts Program
--The following medium-term notes at 'A-'.
--$85 million note due Nov. 25, 2016.
Fitch also affirms the following:
Allstate Insurance Company
Allstate County Mutual Insurance Co.
Allstate Indemnity Co.
Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co.
Allstate Texas Lloyd's
Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co.
Encompass Home and Auto Insurance Co.
Encompass Independent Insurance Co.
Encompass Insurance Company of America
Encompass Insurance Company of Massachusetts
Encompass Property and Casualty Co.
--IFS at 'A+'.
Allstate Life Insurance Co.
Allstate Life Insurance Co. of NY
American Heritage Life Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.,
70 West Madison Street,
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Dafina Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Allstate DID NOT PARTICIPATE OTHER THAN THROUGH THE MEDIUM OF
ITS PUBLIC
DISCLOSURE.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 2014)
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.