(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
mutual life insurer
ALTE LEIPZIGER Lebensversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit's (ALL)
and its non-life
subsidiary ALTE LEIPZIGER Versicherung Aktiengesellschaft's
(ALV) Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.
ALL is the
holding company of the Alte Leipziger insurance group (ALG).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the fact that ALG is strongly capitalised,
has achieved
continued strong investment returns over the past few years and
maintains a
strong market position in the disability line and corporate
pension scheme
business. Offsetting key rating drivers include its lack of
geographical
diversification, ALV's moderate underwriting performance in
recent years, and
the concentration of distribution partners.
Fitch views ALG's capital resources as strong. ALL's shareholder
funds (measured
as a proportion of actuarial reserves) were 3.7% at end-2012,
above the market
average, which Fitch estimates to have been about 1.6%. Funds
for future
appropriation, including terminal bonus funds, (again measured
as a proportion
of actuarial reserves) were in line with the market average.
ALG's solid capitalisation is further demonstrated by the
regulatory group
solvency margin of 198% at end-2012 and Fitch expects ALG to
maintain its strong
capitalisation in 2013.
ALL reported a net investment return rate of 5.4% for 2012
(2011: 4.5%), higher
than Fitch's estimate for the German life insurance market of
4.6% (2011: 4.1%).
With its strong investment results, ALL has generated a
significant buffer
between investment earnings and guaranteed interest rate
payments over the past
few years.
Fitch expects ALL's net investment earnings to decrease for 2013
as 2012's
investment income was supported by significant realised gains
from fixed income
investments. However, further expenses for the additional
actuarial reserve
(Zinszusatzreserve) may result in further realisations of
capital gains within
fixed income investments if the low investment yield environment
persists.
ALL has a strong market position in the disability line in
Germany. Based on
Fitch's analysis, ALL is one of the top 10 providers of this
line in Germany.
ALL also writes significant amounts of corporate pension scheme
business, which
supports its strong development of regular premium business.
ALL reported gross written premiums (GWP) growth of 12.1% in
2012 (2011: 7.2%),
while Fitch's estimate for the market's GWP growth is just 1%
(2011: decline of
4.6%). ALL reported an increase of 15.3% in its new business
volume in 2012
while the market is expected to have suffered a small decline.
Fitch expects
that ALL will achieve above-market-average regular premium
growth again in 2013.
Fitch believes that ALV has achieved a turnaround in
underwriting profitability
in 2012 after weak underwriting results in recent years. ALV
achieved a net
combined ratio of 98.8% in 2012 (2011: 103.4%). However, the net
combined ratio
remained weaker than Fitch's estimate for the German non-life
sector of 97%
(2011: 98.9%). Fitch expects ALV to maintain its improved
underwriting and to
report a net combined ratio of around 100% or less for 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the ratings in the near to mid-term is unlikely.
However, key
rating triggers for an upgrade include increased size/scale and
improved
diversification over time, while maintaining strong
capitalisation.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a depleted capital
position (as
evidenced, for example, by the regulatory group solvency margin
falling below
160% and expected to stay below that level) and the loss of the
strong market
position in the disability and corporate pension scheme
business.
ALG reported GWP of EUR2.2bn in 2012 (2011: EUR2.0bn) and had
total assets of
EUR20.5bn at end-2012 (2011: EUR19.4bn). Other than insurance
business, ALG
provides building society business and investment fund business.
ALG has a
cooperation agreement with the mutual health insurer Hallesche
Krankenversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr. Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17,
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11
January 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.