FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
mutual life
insurer ALTE LEIPZIGER Lebensversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit's
(ALL) and its
non-life subsidiary ALTE LEIPZIGER Versicherung
Aktiengesellschaft's (ALV)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Outlooks
are Stable. ALL
is the holding company of the Alte Leipziger insurance group
(ALG).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the fact that ALG is strongly capitalised,
has achieved
continued strong investment returns over the past few years and
maintains a
strong market position in the disability line and corporate
pension scheme
business. Offsetting key rating drivers include its lack of
geographical
diversification, ALV's moderate underwriting performance in
recent years, and
the concentration of distribution partners.
Fitch views ALG's capital resources as strong. ALL's shareholder
funds (measured
as a proportion of actuarial reserves) were 3.6% at end-2012,
above the market
average, which Fitch estimates was about 1.7%. Measured as a
proportion of
actuarial reserves, funds for future appropriation, including
terminal bonus
funds, were in line with the market average.
ALG's solid capitalisation is further demonstrated by the
regulatory group
solvency margin of 198% at end-2012. Fitch expects ALG to
maintain its strong
capitalisation in 2013/14.
ALL reported a net investment return rate of 5.4% for 2012,
higher than the
German life insurance market's average of 4.6%. With its strong
investment
results, ALL has generated a significant buffer between
investment earnings and
guaranteed interest rate payments over the past few years. Fitch
expects that
ALL will report a similar return rate for 2013. Further
requirements to fund the
additional actuarial reserve (Zinszusatzreserve) are likely to
result in the
realisation of off-balance sheet unrealised capital gains, which
Fitch expects
will largely offset an otherwise lower return rate.
ALL has a strong market position in the disability line. Based
on Fitch's
analysis, ALL is one of the top 10 providers of this line in
Germany. ALL also
writes significant amounts of corporate pension scheme business,
which supports
its strong development of regular premium business.
ALL's reported gross written premiums (GWP) growth of 12.1% in
2012, while the
market's GWP increased by 1.1%. Fitch expects ALL to achieve
above-market-average regular premium growth for 2013.
Fitch believes that ALV achieved a turnaround in underwriting
profitability in
2012 after weak underwriting results in recent years. ALV
reported a net
combined ratio of 98.8% in 2012 which was weaker than the German
non-life
sector's combined ratio of 96.3%. However, 2013's unlikely high
natural
catastrophe activity in Germany will lead to a weakened net
combined ratio of
more than 100% for 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely in the near to medium term.
However, key
rating triggers for an upgrade would be increased size/scale and
improved
diversification while maintaining strong capitalisation.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a depleted capital
position (as
evidenced, for example, by the regulatory group solvency margin
falling below
160% and expected to stay below that level) and the loss of the
strong market
position in the disability and corporate pension scheme
business.
ALG reported GWP of EUR2.2bn in 2012 and had total assets of
EUR20.5bn at
end-2012. Other than insurance business, ALG operates as a
building society and
an investment fund manager. ALG has a cooperation agreement with
the mutual
health insurer Hallesche Krankenversicherung auf
Gegenseitigkeit.
