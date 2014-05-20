(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
mutual life insurer
ALTE LEIPZIGER Lebensversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit's (ALL)
and its non-life
subsidiary ALTE LEIPZIGER Versicherung Aktiengesellschaft's
(ALV) Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.
ALL is the
holding company of the Alte Leipziger insurance group (ALG).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect ALG's strong capitalisation, continued
healthy investment
returns and sustainable market position in the disability line
and corporate
pension scheme business. Offsetting key rating drivers include
the group's lack
of geographical diversification, its above-market average
exposure to equity
investments and the current difficult operating environment for
German life
insurers.
Fitch views ALG's capital resources as strong. ALL's shareholder
funds (measured
as a proportion of actuarial reserves) were 3.9% at end-2013
(2012: 3.7%), above
the market average, which Fitch estimates to have been about
1.8% (2012: 1.7%).
Funds for future appropriation, including terminal bonus funds,
(again measured
as a proportion of actuarial reserves) were in line with the
market average.
ALG's solid capitalisation is further demonstrated by the
regulatory group
solvency margin of 217% at end-2013 (2012: 198%) and Fitch
expects ALG to
maintain its strong capitalisation in 2014.
ALL reported a net investment return rate of 5.5% for 2013
(2012: 5.4%), higher
than Fitch's estimate for the German life insurance market of
4.7% (2012: 4.6%).
With its strong investment results, ALL has generated a
significant buffer
between investment earnings and guaranteed interest rate
payments over the past
few years.
Fitch expects ALL's net investment earnings to decrease for 2014
because 2013's
investment income benefited from significant realised gains from
fixed income
investments and investment gains in equity holdings. However,
further expenses
for the additional actuarial reserve (Zinszusatzreserve) may
result in further
realisations of capital gains within fixed income investments if
the low
investment yield environment persists.
Based on Fitch's analysis, ALL is one of the top 10 providers of
disability
insurance in Germany. ALL also writes significant amounts of
corporate pension
scheme business, which supports strong development of its
regular premium
business.
ALL reported gross written premiums (GWP) growth of 5.9% in 2013
(2012: 12.1%),
while Fitch's estimate for the market's GWP growth is 3.8%
(2012: 1.1%).
Although ALL suffered a decrease of 3.8% in its new business, as
measured by
annual premium equivalent (APE), in 2013 annual premium income
increased 7.9%.
Fitch forecasts the German market's APE would have decreased by
6% and annual
premiums to have been stable in 2013. ALL is expected to achieve
above-market
average regular premium growth again in 2014.
ALG only distributes its products in Germany, which limits its
geographical
diversification. Fitch considers that a focus on the domestic
market is typical
for medium-sized companies such as ALG. Fitch views ALG's equity
exposure as
higher than the average of German primary insurers. As a
proportion of total
investments, ALG's exposure to equity investments exceeded the
market average of
3% significantly.
ALV's net combined ratio weakened to 99.8% in 2013 from 98.8% in
2012. Despite
this, Fitch believes that ALV's long-term underwriting
profitability improved in
2013. Germany suffered high natural catastrophe activity in 2013
and Fitch
expects the market's net combined ratio to have increased by
almost 3% to 99%
(2012: 96.3%). ALV is expected to maintain its adequate
underwriting
profitability and to report a net combined ratio of 99% or less
for 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the ratings in the near to medium-term is unlikely
unless the
group increases its size/scale and improves diversification,
while maintaining
strong capitalisation.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a depleted capital
position (as
evidenced, for example, by the regulatory group solvency margin
falling below
160% and expected to stay below that level) and the loss of the
strong market
position in the disability and corporate pension scheme
business.
ALG reported GWP of EUR2.3bn in 2013 (2012: EUR2.2bn) and had
total assets of
EUR21.6bn (2012: EUR20.5bn). Other than the insurance business,
ALG provides
building society business and investment fund business. ALG has
a cooperation
agreement with the mutual health insurer Hallesche
Krankenversicherung auf
Gegenseitigkeit.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr. Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17,
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.