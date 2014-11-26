(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German mutual
life insurer ALTE LEIPZIGER Lebensversicherung auf
Gegenseitigkeit's (ALL) and
its non-life subsidiary ALTE LEIPZIGER Versicherung
Aktiengesellschaft's (ALV)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Outlook is
Stable.
As well as being the main life insurance entity of the group,
ALL also acts as
the top holding company of the Alte Leipziger insurance group.
Fitch considers
ALL and ALV to be 'Core' members of the group, and their ratings
are based on a
combined assessment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the group's strong capitalisation, continued
healthy
investment returns and sustainable market position in the
disability line and
corporate pension scheme business. Offsetting key rating drivers
include the
group's lack of geographical diversification, its above-market
average exposure
to equity investments and the current difficult operating
environment for German
life insurers.
Fitch views the group's capital resources as strong. ALL's
shareholder funds
(measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves) were 3.9% at
end-2013, above
the market average of 1.8%. The funds for future appropriation,
including
terminal bonus funds, (also measured as a proportion of
actuarial reserves) were
6.1%, slightly stronger than the market average of 5.7%.
The group's solid capitalisation is further demonstrated by a
regulatory group
solvency margin of 217% at end-2013 (2012: 198%). Fitch expects
the Alte
Leipziger group to maintain its strong capitalisation with a
margin of at least
200% at end-2014.
ALL reported a net investment return rate of 5.5% for 2013,
higher than the
German life insurance market's average of 4.7%, and Fitch
expects this
outperformance to be repeated in 2014, albeit not necessarily by
the same
margin. Its strong investment results have allowed ALL to
generate a significant
buffer between investment earnings and guaranteed interest rate
payments over
more than five years.
Based on Fitch's analysis, ALL is one of Germany's top 10
providers of
disability insurance. ALL also writes significant amounts of
corporate pension
scheme business, which supports strong development of its
regular premium
business. The group distributes its products only in Germany,
which limits its
geographical diversification. Fitch considers that a focus on
the domestic
market is typical for medium-sized companies such as ALL.
ALL reported gross written premiums (GWP) growth of 5.9% in
2013, exceeding
German life GWP growth of 4%. Fitch expects ALL to report strong
GWP growth for
2014 on the back of an expanded single premium business.
The Alte Leipziger group's equity exposure is higher than the
average for German
primary insurers. As a proportion of total investments, the
group's exposure to
equity investments stood at 7.5%, significantly higher than the
market's average
of 3.3% at end-2013, meaning that the group is somewhat more
exposed to market
volatility than peers.
ALV's net combined ratio weakened to 99.8% in 2013 from 98.8% in
2012. Despite
this, Fitch believes that ALV's long-term underwriting
profitability improved in
2013. Germany suffered high natural catastrophe activity in 2013
and the
market's net combined ratio increased to 99.2% (2012: 96.3%).
Fitch expects ALV
to maintain its adequate underwriting profitability and to
report a net combined
ratio of 99% or less for 2014.
The Alte Leipziger group as a whole reported GWP of EUR2.3bn and
had total
assets of EUR21.6bn at end-2013. Other than the insurance
business, the group
undertakes building society and investment fund business. The
group has a
cooperation agreement with the mutual health insurer HALLESCHE
Krankenversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the ratings in the near to medium-term is unlikely
unless the
group increases its size/scale and improves diversification,
while maintaining
strong capitalisation.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a depleted capital
position (as
evidenced, for example, by the regulatory group solvency margin
falling below
160% and expected to stay below that level) and a loss of the
group's strong
market position in the disability and corporate pension scheme
business.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr. Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17,
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
