(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed American
Express Company's
(AXP) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
short-term IDR at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings is
detailed at the end of
this release.
The ratings affirmation reflects AXP's strong franchise,
spend-centric business
model, leading market position in the payments industry, strong
credit
performance, consistent profitability, diverse funding base,
ample liquidity,
and strong risk-adjusted capitalization. Ratings are constrained
by limited
revenue diversity and heightened legislative scrutiny of
consumer products.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects operating performance to continue to improve in
2014 supported by
growth in consumer and business spending, an expanding Card
Member base, and
expense discipline. Fitch also expects the company to continue
to invest in the
franchise including strategic initiatives to expand key
businesses (e.g. OPEN,
Merchant Services, Serve, Bluebird) and develop new products and
services. That
said, some headwinds remain including a challenging economic
backdrop,
particularly in the U.S. and Europe, increased regulatory
oversight, and intense
competition from both traditional and alternative payment
providers.
Credit performance is expected to remain strong in 2014 although
charge-offs and
delinquencies will likely start to increase from historically
low levels. Fitch
expects provision expenses to increase in 2014 driven by
portfolio growth, lower
reserve releases, and some modest deterioration in credit
metrics. Net
charge-offs on the lending portfolio improved 30 basis points
(bps) to 1.8% in
2013 and were below other top credit card issuers. Reserve
coverage remains
strong at 1.9% of loans and 169% of loans past due at Dec. 31,
2013.
Capital ratios remained strong in 2013. The Tier I common ratio
grew 60 bps to
12.5% in 2013 and the TCE/TA ratio improved 50 bps to 10.4% in
2013. Both
metrics compare favorably to peer banks. Fitch expects capital
ratios to remain
stable as earnings generation is offset by asset growth and
return of capital to
shareholders (e.g. dividends, stock repurchases).
AXP's liquidity profile remains a rating strength, with
approximately $13
billion (excluding CP and operating cash) of readily available
cash and
marketable securities at Dec. 31, 2013 to fund $12.5 billion of
long-term debt
and CD maturities over the next 12 months. The parent company
has $1.3 billion
of unsecured debt maturities in 2014, which compares to cash and
equivalents and
investment securities of $6.2 billion at year-end 2013 which
Fitch believes is
more than adequate to cover dividend and interest payments for
the year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Limited Upside in Ratings: Fitch believes positive rating
momentum is relatively
limited, given the company's strong ratings currently,
concentrated exposure to
consumers and focus on payment services.
Deteriorating Operating Performance: Negative rating action
could be driven by a
decline in earnings performance, resulting from a decrease in
market share or an
inability to contain costs, a weakening liquidity profile,
significant
reductions in capitalization, and/or potential new and more
onerous rules and
regulations. Negative rating momentum could also be driven by an
inability of
AXP to maintain its competitive position and earnings prospects
in an
increasingly digitized payment landscape.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
American Express Company
-- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+';
-- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
-- Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1';
-- Senior debt affirmed at 'A+';
-- Hybrid capital instrument affirmed at 'BBB';
-- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a+';
-- Support affirmed at '5'; and
-- Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
American Express Credit Corp.
-- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+';
-- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
-- Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'; and
-- Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'.
American Express Centurion Bank
-- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+';
-- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
-- Senior debt affirmed at 'A+';
-- Long-term deposits affirmed at 'AA-'.
-- Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1+';
-- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a+';
-- Support affirmed at '5'; and
-- Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
American Express Bank, FSB
-- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+';
-- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
-- Senior debt affirmed at 'A+';
-- Long-term deposits affirmed at 'AA-'.
-- Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1+';
-- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a+';
-- Support affirmed at '5'; and
-- Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc.
-- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; and
-- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'.
American Express Canada Credit Corp.
-- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+';
-- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; and
-- Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brendan Sheehy
Director
+1-212-908-9138
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9121
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January
2014);
--'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (December 2012);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March
2014);
--'FinCo Deposit Sensitivity to Rising Rates' (January 2014);
--'Nonbank Financial Institution Interest Rate Sensitivity'
(January 2014);
--'3Q13 U.S. Bank Capital Ratios' (December 2013);
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Finance and Leasing Companies' (November
2013);
--'Fitch Fundamentals Index - U.S.' (October 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
FinCo Deposit Sensitivity to Rising Rates
here
Nonbank Financial Institution Interest Rate Sensitivity
here
3Q13 U.S. Bank Capital Ratios
here
2014 Outlook: U.S. Finance and Leasing Companies (Strong
Fundamentals, But
Sector Headwinds Persist)
here
Fitch Fundamentals Index
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.