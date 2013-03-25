(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of American Financial Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: AFG) principal operating subsidiaries. Fitch has also affirmed the following ratings for AFG: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects AFG's strong statutory capital adequacy levels for both property/casualty (P/C) and annuity (Annuity) operations, solid liquidity, reasonable financial leverage (FLR of 18.3% at Dec. 31, 2012) and historically strong operating profitability relative to industry peers. Through solid statutory earnings, both P/C and Annuity have been self-generators of capital. The score for P/C subsidiaries on Fitch's Prism capital model was 'strong' at year-end 2011. Ratings concerns include weakening underwriting results in P/C operations, the continued low interest rate environment and AFG's rapidly growing annuity business. In 2012, weaker underwriting results and lower investment income in P/C operations more than offset higher earnings from annuity operations. The P/C combined ratio of 96.9% in 2012, up from 93.5% the prior year, remains consistently better than the industry, but has deteriorated over the past several years. Major factors driving lower underwriting profits in 2012 were the Midwest drought, which had an adverse impact on crop profitability, and lower favorable reserve development. Investment income has been challenged by the low interest rate environment. While AFG's return on equity rebounded to 10.9% in 2012, from 7.6% in 2011, it was aided by realized gains on investments and a gain on the sale of certain supplement health subsidiaries. Underwriting results should improve with the increasing renewal rate momentum the company has achieved since 2011. Net written premiums (NWP) in P/C operations grew 6% in 2012. AFG forecasts 6% to 10% growth for 2013 with an overall combined ratio in the 91% to 95% range. The 2008-2012 CAGR of annuity statutory premiums was 13.7%, but the year-over-year decline was 3.1% in 2012 due to actions to lower crediting rates and agent commissions. Despite spread maintenance on a larger fixed annuity investment base and strong indexed annuity investment results, which drove increased annuity earnings in 2012, Fitch believes rapid growth during a period of low interest rates could have an impact on future earnings. Additionally, AFG's annuity operations could be subject to greater than average disintermediation risk in a rapidly rising interest rate environment. Fitch rates AFG's two active life insurance company subsidiaries on a group basis, aligning their IFS ratings with those of the larger property/casualty group. The life companies are considered 'core' from the perspective of strategic importance under Fitch's group rating methodology. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: a sustained deterioration in P/C combined ratio to greater than 100% and/or a sustained deterioration in the P/C Prism score to 'adequate'; financial leverage in excess of 30%; and for annuity operations, a material and sustained deterioration in operating performance or a material increase in surrenders, if either of which required resources from the holding company or P/C operations to support. The 'A+' IFS ratings of the active life companies could be downgraded if Fitch materially lowered its assessment of their strategic importance. Without application of a group rating approach, the life companies could be rated lower by up to two notches. Key ratings triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: improvement in P/C reserve adequacy, underwriting and investment performance commensurate with higher rated companies, and/or a decrease in the target maximum for long-term financial leverage below 15%. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, with a Stable Outlook: American Financial Group, Inc. --IDR at 'A-'; --9.875% senior notes due 2019 at 'BBB+'; --7.125% senior debentures due 2034 at 'BBB+'; --6.375% senior debentures due 2042 at 'BBB+'; --5.75% senior debentures due 2042 at 'BBB+'; --7% senior debentures due 2050 at 'BBB+'. Great American Insurance Company Intercompany Pool* --IFS at 'A+'. *Members of the Pool include: Great American Insurance Company, Great American Insurance Company of New York, Great American Fidelity Insurance Company, Great American Spirit Insurance Company, Great American Security Insurance Company, Great American Protection Insurance Company, Great American Alliance Insurance Company, Great American Assurance Company, Great American E&S Insurance Company, and Great American Contemporary Insurance Company. Republic Indemnity Company of America Republic Indemnity Company of California Mid-Continent Casualty Company Mid-Continent Assurance Co. Oklahoma Surety Co. American Empire Insurance Co. American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Company --IFS at 'A+'. Great American Financial Resources, Inc. --IDR at 'A-'. American Annuity Group Capital Trust IV --7.35% preferred securities at 'BBB-'. Great American Life Insurance Company Annuity Investors Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'A+'. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Negative the ratings on the following two long-term care companies. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The strategic category for these companies under Fitch's group rating methodology is 'Limited Importance' as they are in run-off. --United Teacher Associates Insurance Company (UTAIC) --Continental General Insurance Company (CGIC) --IFS at 'BBB'. The action follows a review of the impact of the external actuarial study performed on long-term care reserves. While the GAAP impact of the review was a pretax loss recognition charge of $153 million, this included $79 million for the write-off of DPAC (deferred policy acquisition cost) and PVFP (present value of future profits). The statutory impact was an addition to actuarial reserves for the asset liability analysis of $35 million for the two companies that resulted in a statutory loss of $14 million in 2012. 