(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of American Financial Group, Inc.'s
(NYSE: AFG) principal
operating subsidiaries. Fitch has also affirmed the following
ratings for AFG:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
provided at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects AFG's strong statutory capital adequacy
levels for both
property/casualty (P/C) and annuity (Annuity) operations, solid
liquidity,
reasonable financial leverage (FLR of 18.3% at Dec. 31, 2012)
and historically
strong operating profitability relative to industry peers.
Through solid
statutory earnings, both P/C and Annuity have been
self-generators of capital.
The score for P/C subsidiaries on Fitch's Prism capital model
was 'strong' at
year-end 2011.
Ratings concerns include weakening underwriting results in P/C
operations, the
continued low interest rate environment and AFG's rapidly
growing annuity
business. In 2012, weaker underwriting results and lower
investment income in
P/C operations more than offset higher earnings from annuity
operations.
The P/C combined ratio of 96.9% in 2012, up from 93.5% the prior
year, remains
consistently better than the industry, but has deteriorated over
the past
several years. Major factors driving lower underwriting profits
in 2012 were the
Midwest drought, which had an adverse impact on crop
profitability, and lower
favorable reserve development.
Investment income has been challenged by the low interest rate
environment.
While AFG's return on equity rebounded to 10.9% in 2012, from
7.6% in 2011, it
was aided by realized gains on investments and a gain on the
sale of certain
supplement health subsidiaries.
Underwriting results should improve with the increasing renewal
rate momentum
the company has achieved since 2011. Net written premiums (NWP)
in P/C
operations grew 6% in 2012. AFG forecasts 6% to 10% growth for
2013 with an
overall combined ratio in the 91% to 95% range.
The 2008-2012 CAGR of annuity statutory premiums was 13.7%, but
the
year-over-year decline was 3.1% in 2012 due to actions to lower
crediting rates
and agent commissions. Despite spread maintenance on a larger
fixed annuity
investment base and strong indexed annuity investment results,
which drove
increased annuity earnings in 2012, Fitch believes rapid growth
during a period
of low interest rates could have an impact on future earnings.
Additionally,
AFG's annuity operations could be subject to greater than
average
disintermediation risk in a rapidly rising interest rate
environment.
Fitch rates AFG's two active life insurance company subsidiaries
on a group
basis, aligning their IFS ratings with those of the larger
property/casualty
group. The life companies are considered 'core' from the
perspective of
strategic importance under Fitch's group rating methodology.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: a
sustained
deterioration in P/C combined ratio to greater than 100% and/or
a sustained
deterioration in the P/C Prism score to 'adequate'; financial
leverage in excess
of 30%; and for annuity operations, a material and sustained
deterioration in
operating performance or a material increase in surrenders, if
either of which
required resources from the holding company or P/C operations to
support.
The 'A+' IFS ratings of the active life companies could be
downgraded if Fitch
materially lowered its assessment of their strategic importance.
Without
application of a group rating approach, the life companies could
be rated lower
by up to two notches.
Key ratings triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
improvement in P/C
reserve adequacy, underwriting and investment performance
commensurate with
higher rated companies, and/or a decrease in the target maximum
for long-term
financial leverage below 15%.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, with a Stable Outlook:
American Financial Group, Inc.
--IDR at 'A-';
--9.875% senior notes due 2019 at 'BBB+';
--7.125% senior debentures due 2034 at 'BBB+';
--6.375% senior debentures due 2042 at 'BBB+';
--5.75% senior debentures due 2042 at 'BBB+';
--7% senior debentures due 2050 at 'BBB+'.
Great American Insurance Company Intercompany Pool*
--IFS at 'A+'.
*Members of the Pool include: Great American Insurance Company,
Great American
Insurance Company of New York, Great American Fidelity Insurance
Company, Great
American Spirit Insurance Company, Great American Security
Insurance Company,
Great American Protection Insurance Company, Great American
Alliance Insurance
Company, Great American Assurance Company, Great American E&S
Insurance Company,
and Great American Contemporary Insurance Company.
Republic Indemnity Company of America
Republic Indemnity Company of California
Mid-Continent Casualty Company
Mid-Continent Assurance Co.
Oklahoma Surety Co.
American Empire Insurance Co.
American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Great American Financial Resources, Inc.
--IDR at 'A-'.
American Annuity Group Capital Trust IV
--7.35% preferred securities at 'BBB-'.
Great American Life Insurance Company
Annuity Investors Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Additionally, Fitch has affirmed and removed from Rating Watch
Negative the
ratings on the following two long-term care companies. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable.
The strategic category for these companies under Fitch's group
rating
methodology is 'Limited Importance' as they are in run-off.
--United Teacher Associates Insurance Company (UTAIC)
--Continental General Insurance Company (CGIC)
--IFS at 'BBB'.
The action follows a review of the impact of the external
actuarial study
performed on long-term care reserves. While the GAAP impact of
the review was a
pretax loss recognition charge of $153 million, this included
$79 million for
the write-off of DPAC (deferred policy acquisition cost) and
PVFP (present value
of future profits).
The statutory impact was an addition to actuarial reserves for
the asset
liability analysis of $35 million for the two companies that
resulted in a
statutory loss of $14 million in 2012.
The runoff companies reported total adjusted capital (TAC) of
$74 million. UTAIC
had TAC of $53 million and NAIC RBC of 221% at year-end 2012.
CGIC had TAC of
$21 million and NAIC RBC of 251% at year-end 2012.
The key rating trigger that could result in a downgrade is a
deterioration in
RBC to materially below 200%, without commensurate capital
support from AFG.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
+1-312-368-3191
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Committee Chairperson
Mark E. Rouck, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors. The
issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide
additional
information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.