(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Amgen
Inc.'s (Amgen)
ratings, including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The
Rating Outlook
is Stable. A full list of ratings affirmed is listed below.
The ratings apply to approximately $26.6 billion of debt at Dec.
31, 2012.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Amgen's gross debt leverage is currently high relative to its
'BBB' IDR. There
is limited flexibility in the rating for any increase in debt
leverage, whether
driven by weak operating performance or debt funding of
acquisitions or
shareholder returns. However, Fitch notes that given Amgen's
consistent and
strong free cash flow (FCF) generation and large cash balances,
the company has
ample liquidity to fund its financial policy without increasing
debt levels,
limiting the potential for negative rating action in the near
term.
Leverage improvement from EBITDA jump:
Debt leverage will improve from a boost in EBITDA resulting from
the phased
dissolution of the Enbrel co-promotion agreement with Pfizer
starting in
November 2013. As such, Fitch estimates that adjusted debt
leverage and total
debt leverage may each drop below 3.0x in 2014 excluding a
decrease in the debt
load. At the end of 2012, adjusted debt leverage and gross debt
leverage were
3.7x and 3.6x, respectively, and 3.4x and 3.3x (excluding
prefunding 2013 debt).
Strong FCF despite operational pressures:
Fitch anticipates steady, strong FCF despite increasing
dividends. Cash flow
generation has been resilient to operational stresses which have
included key
drug patent losses outside the U.S., expanded brand name
competition to Enbrel,
reimbursement and demand pressures on the once top-selling ESA
franchises, and
higher interest payments from incremental debt used for its
capital plan.
The company has maintained FCF generation greater than $4
billion annually since
2005, and in 2012, FCF was $4.1 billion representing a margin of
23.6%.
Additional liquidity comes from $2.5 billion of unused revolver
capacity and
$24.1 billion of cash and marketable securities at the end of
2012. Amgen has
debt maturities totaling $2 billion in 2014 consisting of $1
billion in 1.875%
unsecured notes and $1 billion in 4.85% unsecured notes.
Dividends favored over share repurchasing:
Ample liquidity provided by consistent and strong FCF generation
and large cash
balances allows Amgen to fund its financial strategy without
increasing debt
levels. Amgen's financial policy targets an average return of
60% of adjusted
net income to shareholders.
Over the next two years, Fitch sees the company deploying more
capital toward
dividends than share repurchases. Since 2011, the company
purchased $12.9
billion in equity, utilizing all but $300 million of a $10
billion program
authorized in October 2011. Presently, Amgen has $2.3 billion of
authorization
including $2 billion in new capacity in December 2012.
Amgen's board increased the quarterly rate of dividends to $0.47
per share for
the first two quarters of 2013 from $0.28 per share in 2011
which could result
in payments of $1.4 billion this year. Dividends paid in 2012
were $1.1 billion
compared to $500 million in 2011.
Long-term revenue growth despite patent losses:
Solid uptake of Amgen's most promising medicines - Prolia and
Xgeva - mitigates
much pressure from the expiring patents, notably in 2015. Fitch
anticipates that
sustained strong growth of these products and continued demand
increases for the
company's bestseller Enbrel may yield compound annual growth of
1.5% in 2012 to
2017.
At the end of 2012, Amgen's maturing drug portfolio represented
48.1% of overall
company sales in 2012, excluding patent lapses in territories
not covered by the
company.
Fitch expects to see competing biological drugs in the U.S. to
two top-5 selling
drugs - Neupogen and Neulasta - over the next three years with a
first-generation filgrastim treatment introduced by Teva
Pharmaceutical
Industries as early as November 2013.
However, new competition to Amgen's biological therapies, either
generic or
brand name, will not benefit from interchangeability upon
launch, limiting their
inroads into the marketplace. Moreover, the number of potential
drugmakers may
be modest given the high cost to develop and market generic
biological
pharmaceuticals. As such, Fitch anticipates revenue declines
from patent
expirations around 20% to 30% as opposed to the 80% to 90%
typically seen with
patent lapses of small-molecule drugs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating momentum depends upon a sustained decrease in
debt leverage,
with gross debt leverage decreasing to between 2.5x and 3.0x.
Positive action
would also require solid operational performance supported by
underlying revenue
growth despite demand challenges from key drug patent expiration
and new brand
name competition to Enbrel over the intermediate term.
Fitch sees Amgen's presently high debt leverage dropping from
EBITDA growth,
rather than debt reduction, accelerated by significant operating
cost
improvement in 2014 stemming from the phased dissolution of the
Enbrel
co-promotion with Pfizer.
However, significantly falling demand for the maturing drug
portfolio could
jeopardize operational strength and impair leverage improvement.
There is
limited flexibility in the rating for any increase in the
presently high debt
leverage from either weak operating performance or debt funding
of acquisitions
or shareholder returns.
Fitch affirms the following:
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Bank loan at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Zbinovec
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3164
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bob Kirby
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Committee Chairperson
Mike Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com'.
