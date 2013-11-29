(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Amlin
AG's and Amlin
Europe N.V.'s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'
and Amlin plc's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed Amlin plc's subordinated notes at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Amlin plc's strong reported
underwriting performance
for the six months ended 30 June 2013 (1H13), as reflected in a
Fitch-calculated
combined ratio of 87.8% (1H12: 86.4%). This was aided by a low
burden from
catastrophe losses of only 2pp on the combined ratio (1H12: 0pp,
FY12: 8pp). All
operating segments contributed positively to the reported
GBP158.2m underwriting
result, with the exception of Amlin Re Europe which reported a
small
underwriting loss of GBP1.9m (1H12: GBP0.2m) due to European
flood losses.
Excluding the effects of realised and unrealised gains and
losses, 1H13 net
investment income of GBP15m was in line with Fitch's
expectations. While the low
yield environment continues to put pressure on returns, Fitch
believes that
Amlin's profitability remains sound overall as the company has
historically not
relied on investment returns as a driver of profitability.
At end-1H13, Amlin's level of risk-adjusted capitalisation
remained commensurate
with the current ratings. Shareholders' funds increased by 11%
to GBP1.65bn at
end-1H13 (end-2012: GBP1.49bn) which was predominantly driven by
higher retained
earnings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers an upgrade of Amlin's ratings unlikely in the
near- to
medium-term. Continued expansion and development of Amlin's
operating profile
resulting in successful entry into, and gains of meaningful
share of, new
markets, while maintaining leading positions within existing
markets, could
result in an upgrade. This is provided that Fitch's measure of
risk-adjusted
capitalisation and the insurer's earnings profile are also
commensurate with
higher ratings.
A downgrade could be triggered by a prolonged weakening of
Fitch's measure of
risk-adjusted capitalisation following a further significant
loss, although any
rating action would also consider the insurer's ability to raise
fresh capital
in the event that it is required. A combined ratio consistently
above 103% or
fixed-charge coverage consistently below 5x (FY12: 12.5x;
excluding realised and
unrealised gains) could also lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 13
November 2013, are
available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
