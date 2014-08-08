(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Amlin AG's
and Amlin
Europe's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+' and
Amlin plc's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed Amlin plc's subordinated notes at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Amlin's ratings reflect the group's strong London market
position, strong
technical profitability and expectations of a continually
supportive level of
risk adjusted-capitalisation.
The ratings are supported by Amlin's strong underwriting
performance, which
Fitch expects will be maintained. In 2013, Amlin's technical
performance was
robust, reflected in a Fitch-calculated combined ratio of 85.2%
(2012: 87.4%).
The strong performance partly reflects the absence of major
catastrophe activity
but also past rate increases achieved in some of Amlin's core
lines and
improvements in Amlin Europe's underwriting performance.
In 2013, Amlin's risk-adjusted capitalisation was commensurate
with its ratings.
Fitch expects Amlin's capitalisation to remain strong and
increase over the next
two years, supported by retained earnings.
Amlin's five-year average reserve releases to prior year equity
ratio is 9.2%,
which Fitch considers strong for the ratings. We believe Amlin's
approach to
reserving is prudent, as illustrated by the consistent level of
surplus released
from previous underwriting years. Despite these releases, group
reserves
remained at about GBP160m above actuarial best estimate at
end-2013, unchanged
from the previous year.
With GBP2.5bn of gross written premiums in 2013, Amlin is one of
the largest
London market players. Fitch views its significant presence in
the Lloyd's
market as a positive. It also allows Amlin to use Lloyd's global
license network
and financial strength when writing business through its
syndicates. Amlin
Syndicate 2001 benefits from a strong track record and good
reputation among
brokers. As a result, Amlin is the lead on a large amount of the
business it
underwrites through this platform.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could be triggered by a prolonged decline in
capitalisation as
reflected in, for example, an increase in the ratio of net
written premiums to
equity to 1.5x (2013: 1.3x). A combined ratio consistently above
97% (2013:
85.2%) or return on equity consistently below 10% (2013: 18.8%)
could also lead
to a downgrade.
Fitch considers an upgrade of Amlin's ratings unlikely given the
group's market
position and size/scale, which is not expected to change
materially in the
medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 13
November 2013, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
