Nov 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Amprion GmbH's (Amprion) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. The affirmation reflects Amprion's low business risk as an electricity transmission network, a regulated regional monopoly business with a stable earnings profile, and material negative free cash flow over the rating horizon due to sizeable planned capital expenditure (capex) and utilisation of provisions. We expect management to balance debt and equity funding in relation to earnings to maintain a financial profile within rating guidance during the capex growth phase.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Low Business Risk

Amprion is one of four electricity transmission networks in Germany. It operates as a regional monopoly and is regulated by the Federal Network Agency. The company's services are crucial for security of electricity supply in its service area, covering a population of 27 million and spanning from Lower Saxony down to the Alps.

Positive Earnings Impact From Regulation

German incentive regulation previously remunerated enhancement capex with a two-year time lag. The authorities accepted in 2012 that this was onerous on companies that are required to progress with large investments to support the Energiewende (energy transition). As a result, the legislation was changed to allow transmission companies an adequate return for approved investment schemes without a time lag/from the time the capex is incurred.

For investments completed in 2010 and 2011 Amprion was able to claim the cost of capital on a retrospective basis, charged to customers in 2012 and 2013. As a result, EBITDA during these two years was materially above the business's sustainable earnings capacity.

Cash Flow Impact From Provisions

Amprion's 2012 balance sheet includes EUR527.1m other provisions, part of which relates to over-recoveries of revenues. Over the rating horizon a large proportion of those provisions will be utilised, diminishing funds from operations (FFO).

Tariff Settlement Pending

Fitch notes that the tariff settlement for the second regulatory period from 2014 to 2018 remains pending. We will review the impact on the financial profile and rating once more information is available.

LIQUIDITY

As of September 2013 Amprion had EUR483.7m of cash and cash equivalents available as well as EUR249.4m of undrawn, committed capex facilities (August 2016 maturity) for the grid business. At this date the company had no short-term debt. Given its sizeable capex commitments, the company will need to raise additional funding in 2014 or 2015.

Also, Amprion has a EUR1,800m revolving credit facility (August 2016 maturity) to fund its obligations under the renewable energy act (Erneuerbare Energien Gesetz), of which EUR930.1m remains undrawn as of September 2013. This dedicated facility mostly funds feed-in-tariffs for wind and solar installations, expenditure which is passed through to consumers with a one-year time lag. Amprion needs to fund this quasi-working capital, but is legally entitled to recover out standings together with all associated costs.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Until the large capex programme has been completed there is limited rating upside potential for Amprion. In the long term, the following circumstances could lead to positive rating action:

- FFO net leverage lower than 4.0x on a sustained basis.

- FFO interest cover above 6.5x on a sustained basis.

- Positive free cash flow as a result of the company reaching a steady state of capex.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- FFO net leverage exceeding 5.0x on a sustained basis.

- FFO interest cover below 4.0x on a sustained basis.

- Adverse regulatory developments resulting in weaker transparency and/or reduced earnings.

When calculating financial ratios Fitch focuses on the network business and excludes obligations related to the renewable energy act (EUR869.9m of drawn debt as of September 2013), given that Amprion is legally entitled to recover out standings together with all associated costs from consumers.