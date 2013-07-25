(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of AMT Management
Limited's (AMT) senior secured bank debt facilities as follows:
AUD295m Tranche A loan due July 2014: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; and
AUD225m Tranche B loan due July 2018: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable.
The ratings reflect the mature nature of the M1 Eastern Distributor (M1), the
toll road project backing the loans, and Fitch's expectation that revenue from
the project will support robust debt service coverage over the medium term. The
toll road is operated by Airport Motorway Group (AMG) through a 48-year
concession. AMT, in its capacity as responsible entity and trustee of the
Airport Motorway Trust, is the borrowing entity for AMG.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The M1 is a critical element within the Sydney orbital road network connecting
Sydney's central business district with Sydney Airport, and provides key
linkages to the Sydney Harbour Tunnel, Sydney Harbour Bridge and the city's
northern and south-eastern suburbs.
Revenue for the year to 30 June 2013 (FY13) was AUD100.5m, up 8.4% over the
prior year. The growth was due mainly to an increase of 50 cents in the toll
rate for cars and motorcycles to AUD6.00 on 1 July 2012. Traffic was relatively
flat, with annual average daily traffic up only 0.1% for the year. The lack of
growth in traffic numbers is likely due in part to the toll increase at the
beginning of the fiscal year, as well as to the introduction of fully electronic
tolling in 2011, which caused some cash users to divert from the road. The M1
may have also been affected by construction on other roads in the Sydney orbital
network that connect to it, and from slower economic growth in the overall
economy. Traffic is expected to return to a steady growth of 1-2% over the next
several years. The volume risk attribute is assessed as "midrange".
AMT has continued to raise tolls at the maximum level allowed under the
concession agreement, with a CAGR of around 5% since operations commenced. Toll
prices are escalated in increments of AUD0.50, which can result in some
flattening of demand following each increase. The concession agreement allows
toll increases of at least 1% per quarter, which is steep and may impact long
term volume growth. Tolls currently stand at AUD6.00 for cars (Class A) and
AUD12.00 for other vehicles (Class B). Price risk is assessed as "midrange".
While typical of the Australian market, the bullet debt structure is a weaker
attribute compared to other Fitch monitored toll roads globally. However, AMT
and its main sponsor Transurban (whose financing arm is Transurban Finance
Company Pty Limited ('A-'/Stable)) have proven track records of refinancing debt
well in advance of maturity. AMT also benefits from Transurban's strong global
banking relationships. Structural features include: medium term interest rate
hedging requirements; a higher interest coverage cash lock-up than the last loan
package; and a major maintenance letter of credit. Fitch expects that
refinancing of the Tranche A debt will be completed by January 2014, six months
prior to maturity. The debt structure attribute is assessed as "midrange".
AMT has a demonstrated ability to withstand downside events and maintain its
robust historical interest-only coverage ratio (ICR) above 2.0x. Coverages have
declined somewhat as the cash flows from infrastructure bonds have run off, but
the minimum ICR (calculated assuming no amortisation until 2037) in Fitch's
Rating Case is still fairly strong at 1.85. The Rating Case assumes in
particular toll rate increases of 4% per year, long term traffic growth of 1%
resulting notably from adverse price elasticity, and moderate stresses to
operating and maintenance costs and interest costs. The Rating Case concession
life coverage ratio (CLCR) of 2.93 and average debt service coverage ration
(DSCR), on a notional 25-year amortisation starting in 2014, of 3.13, benefit
from the lengthy concession period, and are within the 'A-' rating category.
Assuming lower toll rate increases at 2% per annum would result in CLCR of 2.28
and average DSCR of 2.31. These levels are materially below the Rating Case but
still robust. The debt service risk attribute is assessed as "stronger".
The M1's major maintenance requirements are well managed by Transurban, with the
costs fully funded by cashflow from operations. Management does not expect to
develop M1 above its current capacity of 82,000 vehicles per day, but plan to
continue to maximize revenues from the existing traffic to meet debt service.
The infrastructure development and renewal attribute is assessed as "stronger".
RATING SENSITIVITIES
AMT's ratings would come under downward pressure from financial deterioration
such that leverage was forecast to be still above 6x by 2015, or if the Tranche
A refinancing was delayed beyond January 2014.