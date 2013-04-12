(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn all of its ratings on Cincinnati Bell, Inc. (CBB) and its subsidiary as follows: Cincinnati Bell, Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'; --$40 million senior secured notes at 'BB/RR1'; --$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 at 'B+/RR3'; --$684 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 at 'B+/RR3'; --$625 million senior subordinated notes at 'CCC+/RR6'; --$129 million convertible preferred stock at 'CCC+/RR6'; --$200 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2017 at 'BB/RR1' Cincinnati Bell Telephone (CBT) --IDR at 'B'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB/RR1'. The Rating Outlook was Stable. Fitch has withdrawn the aforementioned ratings for business reasons. The ratings are no longer relevant to the agency's coverage. Contact: Ian Hodgart Senior Director +1-212-908-0819 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. The issuer did not participate in the rating process other than through the medium of its public disclosure. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Rating Telecom Companies - Sector Credit Factors' (Aug. 9, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Rating Telecom Companies here Corporate Rating Methodology here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.