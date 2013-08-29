(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn all of its ratings on Mediacom LLC (LLC) and Mediacom Broadband LLC (Broadband) and their respective subsidiaries as follows: Mediacom LLC --IDR at 'B+'; --Senior unsecured at 'B/RR5'. Mediacom Illinois LLC Mediacom Arizona LLC Mediacom Indiana LLC Mediacom California LLC Mediacom Minnesota LLC Mediacom Delaware LLC Mediacom Wisconsin LLC Mediacom Southeast LLC Mediacom Iowa LLC Zylstra Communications Corporation --IDR at 'B+'; --Senior secured at 'BB+/RR1'. Mediacom Broadband LLC --IDR at 'B+'; --Senior unsecured 'B/RR5'. MCC Georgia, LLC MCC Illinois, LLC MCC Iowa, LLC MCC Missouri, LLC --IDR at 'B+'; --Senior secured at 'BB+/RR1'. The Rating Outlook was previously Stable. Fitch has withdrawn the aforementioned ratings for business reasons. The ratings are no longer relevant to the agency's coverage. Contact: Ian Hodgart Senior Director +1-212-908-0819 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The issuer did not participate in the rating process other than through the medium of its public disclosure. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013); --'Rating Telecom Companies - Sector Credit Factors' (Aug. 9, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Rating Telecom Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.