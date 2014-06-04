(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the ratings
and outlook for AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV) and its
principal banking
subsidiary AmeriServ Financial Bank at 'BB' with a Stable Rating
Outlook. Fitch
has decided to discontinue the ratings, which are uncompensated.
A full list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.
Fitch notes that there has been no material change in ASRV's
credit risk profile
since the bank's ratings were affirmed at the Community Bank
committee in
September 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of AmeriServ Financial's (ASRV) ratings and
outlook reflect its
stable asset quality and earnings metrics. The bank has
consistently reported
above average credit quality with non-performing assets totaling
to 0.31% of
total loans plus OREO as of 1Q'14. Regulatory capital ratios
remain in excess of
well capitalized levels. However, Fitch views these levels
necessary given the
bank's geographic and commercial real estate concentrations.
Non-owner occupied
commercial real estate represents 299% of total capital as of
1Q'14.
Ratings continue to be constrained by weaker profitability
driven primarily by
the bank's higher cost, organized labor force and lack of scale.
ASRV is the
smallest bank in Fitch's community bank peer group with assets
totaling $1.1
billion at the end of 1Q'14. With an efficiency ratio of over
89%, ASRV has the
weakest earnings profile of the community bank peer group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by ASRV, and
its subsidiaries
are all notched down from ASRV's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb'
in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and
relative Loss Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
AmeriServ Financial Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of ASRV.
AmeriServ
Financial Bank's ratings are aligned with ASRV reflecting
Fitch's view that the
bank subsidiary is core to the franchise.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
ASRV's IDR and VR are equalized with those of ASRVB, reflecting
its role as the
bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a
source of
strength for its bank subsidiaries. Rating sensitivities are no
longer relevant
given today's rating withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
ASRV's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM
DEPOSIT RATINGS
ASRV's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default. Rating
sensitivities are no
longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
Ameriserv Financial, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Ameriserv Financial Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB';
--Long-Term deposits at 'BB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Short-Term deposits at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Ameriserv Capital Trust I
--Preferred at 'B-'.
