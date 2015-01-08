(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn Autometal S.A.'s (Autometal) 'BB' foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and its 'AA-(bra)' National Long-term Rating. At the time of the withdrawal the Rating Outlook was Stable. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings for business reasons. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Autometal. Contact: Primary Analyst Renato Donatti Associate Director +55-11-4504-2215 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar Sao Paulo, Brazil Secondary Analyst Alexandre Garcia Associate Director +55-11-4504-2616 Committee Chairperson Ricardo Carvalho Senior Director +55-21-4503-2627 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014); --'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.