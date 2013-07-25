(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
subsequently withdrawn
ratings for the Ballantyne Re Plc (Ballantyne Re) tranches
listed below:
--Class A-1 notes affirmed at 'CCsf, Recovery Estimate RE40%;
--Class B-1 notes affirmed at 'Csf, Recovery Estimate RE0%;
--Class B-2 notes affirmed at 'Csf, Recovery Estimate RE0%.
Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings, which are no
longer considered by
Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating rationale is based on the significant
mark-to-market losses
Ballantyne Re has experienced in its investment portfolio of
residential-mortgage-backed (RMBS) and asset-backed securities
(ABS). Ballantyne
Re's liabilities exceed the current book value of its assets by
a significant
margin.
Interest payments on class A-1 are current, and Fitch expects
interest on class
A-1 to remain current for the foreseeable future. Absent a
remarkable recovery
in RMBS/ABS values, however, Fitch believes it is probable that
Ballantyne Re
will eventually be unable to pay interest or full principal on
the class A-1
notes. Based on current market values, Fitch expects a principal
recovery of 40%
on the class A notes. Fitch believes default is inevitable on
the class B-1 and
B-2 notes and does not expect holders of these notes to receive
any further
interest or principal payments.
Fitch has placed the 'sf' designation on these esoteric notes to
signify to
investors that, although it may not be a true structured finance
security, it
contains several transaction elements and risk mitigants to
resemble a
structured finance transaction.
Ballantyne Re is a special purpose public limited company
incorporated and
registered in Ireland. The company was established for the
limited purpose of
entering into a reinsurance agreement and conducting activities
related to the
notes' issuance. Ballantyne Re issued the notes to finance
excess reserve
requirements under Regulation XXX for the block of business
ceded under the
reinsurance agreement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated increases in life insurance losses or declines in
the value of the
assets in the investment portfolio could produce loss levels
higher than the
current projected losses and impact the recovery estimates for
the classes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Du Trieu
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2091
Committee Chairperson
Brad Sohl
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3127
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', May 24, 2013.
--'Insurance-Linked Securities: Sector Specific Rating
Criteria', Aug. 8, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
here
Insurance-Linked Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.