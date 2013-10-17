(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banka
Celje's (BC's)
ratings, including its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'B-'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. At the same time, the
agency has
withdrawn the ratings as the bank has chosen to stop
participating in the rating
process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to maintain
the ratings. Accordingly, the agency will no longer provide
ratings or
analytical coverage for BC. A full list of ratings actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of BC's Viability Rating (VR) and hence also its
Long-term IDR
at 'B-', and of the Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDR,
reflects its
pressured capital base (end-June 2013: Fitch Core Capital (FCC)
ratio of 8.4%)
resulting from a high level of non-performing loans (NPLs)
(around 23% of gross
loans), which has yet to peak, and the bank's weak
profitability. BC remained
loss-making in H113 following two years of consecutive losses,
primarily as a
result of sizeable loan impairment charges. Furthermore, BC's
capitalisation
should be viewed in light of significant unreserved NPLs
relative to equity,
which resulted in net NPLs to FCC ratio in excess of 1.5x at
end-H113.
Fitch notes that BC's asset quality and performance will remain
under pressure
for the foreseeable future given the country's heavily indebted
corporate sector
and the weak economic outlook in Slovenia, putting further
pressure on an
already tight capital base. However, liquidity is comfortable
reflecting a
sizeable pool of liquid assets and BC's limited refinancing
needs.
The rating actions are as follows:
BC:
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook
Negative, rating
withdrawn
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B', rating
withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '5', rating withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF', rating withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-', rating withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 203 530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Michal Bryks
Director
+48 22338 6293
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Ratings
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December
2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
LINK:
