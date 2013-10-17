(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banka Celje's (BC's) ratings, including its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. At the same time, the agency has withdrawn the ratings as the bank has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, the agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for BC. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of BC's Viability Rating (VR) and hence also its Long-term IDR at 'B-', and of the Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDR, reflects its pressured capital base (end-June 2013: Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 8.4%) resulting from a high level of non-performing loans (NPLs) (around 23% of gross loans), which has yet to peak, and the bank's weak profitability. BC remained loss-making in H113 following two years of consecutive losses, primarily as a result of sizeable loan impairment charges. Furthermore, BC's capitalisation should be viewed in light of significant unreserved NPLs relative to equity, which resulted in net NPLs to FCC ratio in excess of 1.5x at end-H113. Fitch notes that BC's asset quality and performance will remain under pressure for the foreseeable future given the country's heavily indebted corporate sector and the weak economic outlook in Slovenia, putting further pressure on an already tight capital base. However, liquidity is comfortable reflecting a sizeable pool of liquid assets and BC's limited refinancing needs. The rating actions are as follows: BC: Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Negative, rating withdrawn Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B', rating withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '5', rating withdrawn Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF', rating withdrawn Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-', rating withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Lindsey Liddell Director +44 203 530 1008 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Michal Bryks Director +48 22338 6293 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Ratings Criteria' dated 15 August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.