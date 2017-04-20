(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'BBB-'
Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:
BDN) and its
operating partnership, Brandywine Operating Partnership, L.P.
The Rating Outlook
is Stable. Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of
Brandywine Realty Trust
for commercial reasons. A full list of rating actions follows at
the end of the
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BDN's ratings and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation
that the company
will sustain positive operating fundamentals and appropriate
financial metrics
for the 'BBB-' IDR through the one-to-two-year Outlook horizon.
APPROPRIATE LEVERAGE
BDN's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the company
sustains leverage in
the mid-6x range through the cycle, which is appropriate for a
'BBB-' rated REIT
with Brandywine's asset profile and operating strategy. BDN's
leverage was 6.4x
at Dec. 31, 2016.
The company's fixed-charge coverage was 2.2x for the LTM period
ended Dec. 31,
2016, relatively unchanged since 2012. Coverage has been
burdened by elevated
recurring maintenance capital expenditures due to relatively
slowly improving
office fundamentals. Going forward, Fitch expects coverage to
improve to the
mid-2x range due to manageable lease expirations and the company
disposing of
lower-growth, higher capital-intensive assets.
LOW RELATIVE UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE
Brandywine's UA/UD has generally sustained in the high 1x range,
which is low
for the 'BBB-' IDR. Fitch generally views UA/UD above 2.0x as
more consistent
with an investment-grade profile.
METRO, MID-ATLANTIC FOCUS
Fitch's ratings reflect the company's Mid-Atlantic, metro office
property
portfolio focus. Pennsylvania and greater Washington DC
generated 85.6% of 4Q16
net operating income (NOI). The Pennsylvania portfolio is
well-diversified
across various submarkets, with the Philadelphia central
business district
representing the largest submarket at 37.4% of NOI. Fitch
expects the company to
continue growing its footprint in the CBD and metro regions over
the medium term
while reducing exposure to slower growth suburban properties in
New Jersey,
Delaware, Richmond and California.
STRONG TENANT DIVERSIFICATION
BDN has reduced its single-tenant exposure to the U.S.
Government since Sept.
30, 2015 when the General Services Administration accounted for
6.9% of
annualized base rent (ABR). IBM, Inc. ('A+'/Negative) was BDN's
largest tenant
as of Dec. 31, 2016 and contributed 3.8% of ABR for the quarter.
SOLID PORTFOLIO FUNDAMENTALS
Operating fundamentals have been improving, with cash same-store
NOI growth of
2.3% during 2016. Fitch forecasts growth to advance into the low
single digits
towards the end of 2017 driven by stronger leasing and
same-store core occupancy
sustaining at around mid-90%, consistent with the 93.6% rate as
of Dec. 31,
2016.
LIMITED LEASE ROLLOVER
Brandywine has a well-laddered lease maturity schedule with
limited near-term
rollover. 15.1% of base rent expires through 2018 and management
has been
proactive in renewing leases well in advance of expiration,
which has
contributed to higher than expected leasing-related capital
expenditures.
UNSECURED MATURITIES DEPRESS LIQUIDITY
Fitch estimates BDN's liquidity coverage at roughly 1.0x, based
on an $11
million deficit to expected uses when considering Brandywine's
unfunded
development pipeline, which is spread fairly evenly across four
wholly-owned
projects and BDN's remaining equity commitment to its 1919
Market Street real
estate joint venture. The company's liquidity is most impacted
by $625 million
in unsecured bond maturities through 2018, which Fitch expects
the company will
be able to refinance. Positively, the company has no significant
mortgage
maturities until 2020 since BDN successfully reduced interest
costs and extended
the maturity on its Two Logan Square asset in April 2016.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that BDN will
manage to its
financial policy targets which are appropriate for the rating
level through the
one-to-two-year Rating Outlook horizon.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for BDN include:
--BDN operates with financial policies that are appropriate for
the 'BBB-'
rating level through the cycle, including sustaining leverage in
the mid-6x
range;
--Moderately positive portfolio operating fundamentals through
the forecast
period;
--BDN successfully executes and stabilizes its developments
under construction;
--Unsecured maturities are refinanced with unsecured debt
capital.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Ratings sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's
withdrawal.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
Brandywine Realty Trust
--IDR at 'BBB-'
Brandywine Operating Partnership, L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured line of credit at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908 9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1 212 908 9161
Committee Chairperson
Britton Costa, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0524
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation and include Fitch's estimate
of recurring cash
distributions from joint venture operations;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $100 million of cash for working capital
purposes which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
