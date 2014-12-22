(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the
long-term Issuer Default Ratings at 'A' for Cullen/Frost
Bankers, Inc. (CFR),
and its subsidiary Frost Bank. In addition, Fitch has affirmed
and withdrawn the
ratings for Cullen/Frost Capital Trust II. The Rating Outlook
is Stable. Fitch
has decided to discontinue the rating, which is uncompensated.
A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's affirmation is supported by CFR's stable earnings,
strong funding and
capital profile, solid asset quality, and low credit costs
through the cycle.
Though still lagging pre-crisis levels, reported earnings remain
stable and
above mid-tier regional bank averages in terms of return on
average assets
(ROAA) and efficiency. Given CFR's conservative profile,
liquidity remains
strong with a third quarter 2014 (3Q'14) loan-to-deposit (LTD)
ratio of just
46%. Sustained low funding costs will support loan growth,
which Fitch expects
to pick-up as the economy improves enabling CFR to take
advantage of more
attractive lending opportunities and bumping up its LTD (yet
remaining below
industry averages). Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
total loans and
other real estate owned was just 0.59% for the recent quarter
and is comfortably
below the Fitch-rated mid-tier regional bank peer average of
2.01% for the same
period. Capital levels are appropriate in light of CFR's risk
profile while net
charge-off also remain consistently below mid-tier regional bank
averages.
CFR's C&I and CRE portfolios since 3Q'13 have exhibited robust
growth relative
to the state of Texas and national GDP. Year-over-year loan
growth in CFR's C&I
portfolio totalled 14.6% at Sept. 30, 2014, while the CRE
portfolio recorded
loan growth of 19.3% for the same period. The 2Q'14 acquisition
of WNB of
Bancshares, Inc. accounts for a majority of growth within the
C&I portfolio. It
is Fitch's expectation that management has maintained its
conservative
underwriting standards during this period of growth.
CFR's exposure to the energy industry is among the highest in
the Fitch-rated
universe, accounting for 14.9% of total loans at the end of
3Q'14. Recent
declines in the price of oil opens the door to potential losses
associated with
energy loans and, if sustained, can also have an impact on the
company's loans
to consumers and businesses operating within energy-dependent
regions. Similar
to Fitch's expectations regarding management's handling of C&I
and CRE growth,
Fitch believes the company is positioned via risk management and
continued
conservative underwriting such that the impact of a
short-to-intermediate oil
price correction will not have any material effect on the
company.
Fitch notes that municipal holdings in CFR's securities
portfolio remain
elevated (highest of Fitch-rated mid-tier banks), accounting for
53% of total
securities and 19% of total assets. Most of the municipal
holdings are either
guaranteed by the Texas Permanent School Fund (TSPF), which is
'AAA' rated by
Fitch, or secured by U.S. Treasury securities via defeasance of
the debt by the
issuers. While CFR's municipal portfolio has historically
performed well, Fitch
notes there exists a degree of concentration risk despite the
highly rated
issuers making up a majority of the municipal book.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Rating sensitivities are no longer needed given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
CFR's subordinated debt and preferred stock are rated one and
five notches below
CFR's Viability Rating (VR), respectively. The notching
reflects loss severity
and an assessment of increment non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer needed given today's rating
withdrawal.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
CFR's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its subsidiary
bank, Frost Bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer needed given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CFR's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Rating sensitivities are no longer needed given today's rating
withdrawal.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Preferred Stock at 'BB+';
--Subordinated Notes at 'A-';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
Frost Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
Cullen/Frost Capital Trust II
--Trust Preferred Stock at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bain Rumohr
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. THE
ISSUER DID NOT
PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE ADDITIONAL
INFORMATION, BEYOND THE
ISSUER'S AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE..
