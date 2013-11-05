(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the
ratings of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax) as
follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior debt at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
ratings of Fairfax's subsidiaries at 'A-'.
At the time of the ratings withdrawal the Rating Outlook was
Stable for the
affirmed ratings. A full list of rating actions is provided at
the end of this
release.
Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings, which are
uncompensated.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of Fairfax's ratings
reflects the
company's sizable cash position and favorable financial
flexibility. The ratings
also reflect anticipated challenges in the overall competitive,
but generally
improving, property/casualty market rate environment, the
potential for
additional adverse reserve development, particularly on older
accident years and
in runoff operations, earnings volatility from catastrophes and
investments, and
increased financial leverage.
Fitch's rating action also considers the recent announcement
that Fairfax and
other institutional investors will invest $1 billion of
convertible debentures
into BlackBerry Ltd., with Fairfax agreeing to provide $250
million principal of
the debentures. Fitch does not expect this transaction to
significantly increase
the company's financial leverage, decrease holding company cash,
deplete
insurance subsidiary capital or result in a concentrated
investment of Fairfax's
capital. Fairfax currently owns about 10% of BlackBerry.
Fairfax posted a net loss of $563 million for the first nine
months of 2013
compared to $541 million of net income for full-year 2012. The
deterioration was
driven by significant net unrealized investment losses of $1.2
billion in the
first nine months of 2013, primarily from bonds ($0.9 billion)
with rising
interest rates and common stock losses after equity hedges ($0.3
billion).
Fairfax reported a nine month 2013 consolidated combined ratio
of 93.9%, which
included 4.9 points for catastrophe losses. This is improved
from 99.8% for
full-year 2012, which included 7.0 points for catastrophe losses
(4.5 points
from Hurricane Sandy). Excluding the effect of catastrophes and
favorable
reserve development, Fairfax's underlying run-rate accident year
combined ratio
remains reasonable at 94.1% for the first nine months of 2013,
reduced from
95.8% in 2012.
The company continues to maintain a sizable amount of holding
company cash and
investments of $1 billion (excluding assets pledged for short
sale and
derivative obligations) at Sept. 30, 2013. Fitch believes this
provides Fairfax
with a sufficient cushion in meeting potential subsidiary cash
flow shortages
and liquidity to service its debt.
Fairfax's financial leverage ratio was 34.9% at Sept. 30, 2013,
up from 33% at
Dec. 31, 2012, as overall debt increased with a CDN$250 million
re-opening of
senior notes used to repurchase $48.4 million of holding company
debt. The
company used the remaining proceeds to repay $183 million of
Odyssey Re senior
notes at maturity on Nov. 1, 2013, resulting in pro forma
financial leverage of
33.8% at Sept. 30, 2013.
Operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend
coverage (excluding net
gains and losses on investments) have been very low in recent
years as operating
earnings have declined with weaker underwriting results and high
catastrophe
losses. Including holding company cash, operating earnings-based
coverage has
been better, averaging 6.3x from 2008 to 2012.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
--IDR at 'BBB';
--$82 million 8.25% due Oct. 1, 2015 at 'BBB-';
--$144 million 7.375% due April 15, 2018 at 'BBB-';
--CDN$400 million 7.5% due Aug. 19, 2019 at 'BBB-';
--CDN$275 million 7.25% due June 22, 2020 at 'BBB-'.
--$500 million 5.8% due May 15, 2021 at 'BBB-';
--CDN$400 million 6.4% due May 25, 2021 at 'BBB-';
--CDN$450 million 5.84% senior notes due Oct. 14, 2022 at
'BBB-';
--$92 million 8.3% due April 15, 2026 at 'BBB-';
--$91 million 7.75% due July 15, 2037 at 'BBB-';
--CDN$250 million series C preferred shares at 'BB';
--CDN$200 million series E preferred shares at 'BB';
--CDN$250 million series G preferred shares at 'BB';
--CDN$300 million series I preferred shares at 'BB';
--CDN$237.5 million series K preferred shares at 'BB'.
Fairfax, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB'.
Crum & Forster Holdings Corp.
--IDR at 'BBB'.
Crum & Forster Insurance Group:
Crum and Forster Insurance Company
Crum & Forster Indemnity Company
The North River Insurance Company
United States Fire Insurance Company
First Mercury Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A-'.
Northbridge Financial Insurance Group:
Federated Insurance Company of Canada
Northbridge Commercial Insurance Corporation
Northbridge General Insurance Corporation
Northbridge Indemnity Insurance Corporation
Northbridge Personal Insurance Corporation
Zenith Insurance Company (Canada)
--IFS at 'A-'.
Odyssey Re Holdings Corp.
--IDR at 'BBB';
--$50 million series A unsecured due March 15, 2021 at 'BBB-';
--$50 million series B unsecured due March 15, 2016 at 'BBB-';
--$40 million series C unsecured due Dec. 15, 2021 at 'BBB-';
--$125 million 6.875% due May 1, 2015 at 'BBB-'.
Odyssey Reinsurance Company
--IFS at 'A-'.
Zenith National Insurance Corp.
--IDR at 'BBB'.
Zenith Insurance Company
ZNAT Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Committee Chairperson
Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The issuer did
not participate in the rating process, or provide additional
information, beyond
the issuer's available public disclosure.
