(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the ratings of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax) as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Senior debt at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Fairfax's subsidiaries at 'A-'. At the time of the ratings withdrawal the Rating Outlook was Stable for the affirmed ratings. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings, which are uncompensated. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of Fairfax's ratings reflects the company's sizable cash position and favorable financial flexibility. The ratings also reflect anticipated challenges in the overall competitive, but generally improving, property/casualty market rate environment, the potential for additional adverse reserve development, particularly on older accident years and in runoff operations, earnings volatility from catastrophes and investments, and increased financial leverage. Fitch's rating action also considers the recent announcement that Fairfax and other institutional investors will invest $1 billion of convertible debentures into BlackBerry Ltd., with Fairfax agreeing to provide $250 million principal of the debentures. Fitch does not expect this transaction to significantly increase the company's financial leverage, decrease holding company cash, deplete insurance subsidiary capital or result in a concentrated investment of Fairfax's capital. Fairfax currently owns about 10% of BlackBerry. Fairfax posted a net loss of $563 million for the first nine months of 2013 compared to $541 million of net income for full-year 2012. The deterioration was driven by significant net unrealized investment losses of $1.2 billion in the first nine months of 2013, primarily from bonds ($0.9 billion) with rising interest rates and common stock losses after equity hedges ($0.3 billion). Fairfax reported a nine month 2013 consolidated combined ratio of 93.9%, which included 4.9 points for catastrophe losses. This is improved from 99.8% for full-year 2012, which included 7.0 points for catastrophe losses (4.5 points from Hurricane Sandy). Excluding the effect of catastrophes and favorable reserve development, Fairfax's underlying run-rate accident year combined ratio remains reasonable at 94.1% for the first nine months of 2013, reduced from 95.8% in 2012. The company continues to maintain a sizable amount of holding company cash and investments of $1 billion (excluding assets pledged for short sale and derivative obligations) at Sept. 30, 2013. Fitch believes this provides Fairfax with a sufficient cushion in meeting potential subsidiary cash flow shortages and liquidity to service its debt. Fairfax's financial leverage ratio was 34.9% at Sept. 30, 2013, up from 33% at Dec. 31, 2012, as overall debt increased with a CDN$250 million re-opening of senior notes used to repurchase $48.4 million of holding company debt. The company used the remaining proceeds to repay $183 million of Odyssey Re senior notes at maturity on Nov. 1, 2013, resulting in pro forma financial leverage of 33.8% at Sept. 30, 2013. Operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage (excluding net gains and losses on investments) have been very low in recent years as operating earnings have declined with weaker underwriting results and high catastrophe losses. Including holding company cash, operating earnings-based coverage has been better, averaging 6.3x from 2008 to 2012. Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited --IDR at 'BBB'; --$82 million 8.25% due Oct. 1, 2015 at 'BBB-'; --$144 million 7.375% due April 15, 2018 at 'BBB-'; --CDN$400 million 7.5% due Aug. 19, 2019 at 'BBB-'; --CDN$275 million 7.25% due June 22, 2020 at 'BBB-'. --$500 million 5.8% due May 15, 2021 at 'BBB-'; --CDN$400 million 6.4% due May 25, 2021 at 'BBB-'; --CDN$450 million 5.84% senior notes due Oct. 14, 2022 at 'BBB-'; --$92 million 8.3% due April 15, 2026 at 'BBB-'; --$91 million 7.75% due July 15, 2037 at 'BBB-'; --CDN$250 million series C preferred shares at 'BB'; --CDN$200 million series E preferred shares at 'BB'; --CDN$250 million series G preferred shares at 'BB'; --CDN$300 million series I preferred shares at 'BB'; --CDN$237.5 million series K preferred shares at 'BB'. Fairfax, Inc. --IDR at 'BBB'. Crum & Forster Holdings Corp. --IDR at 'BBB'. Crum & Forster Insurance Group: Crum and Forster Insurance Company Crum & Forster Indemnity Company The North River Insurance Company United States Fire Insurance Company First Mercury Insurance Company --IFS at 'A-'. Northbridge Financial Insurance Group: Federated Insurance Company of Canada Northbridge Commercial Insurance Corporation Northbridge General Insurance Corporation Northbridge Indemnity Insurance Corporation Northbridge Personal Insurance Corporation Zenith Insurance Company (Canada) --IFS at 'A-'. Odyssey Re Holdings Corp. --IDR at 'BBB'; --$50 million series A unsecured due March 15, 2021 at 'BBB-'; --$50 million series B unsecured due March 15, 2016 at 'BBB-'; --$40 million series C unsecured due Dec. 15, 2021 at 'BBB-'; --$125 million 6.875% due May 1, 2015 at 'BBB-'. Odyssey Reinsurance Company --IFS at 'A-'. Zenith National Insurance Corp. --IDR at 'BBB'. Zenith Insurance Company ZNAT Insurance Company --IFS at 'A-'. 