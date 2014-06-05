(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the ratings for First Interstate BankSystem, Inc. (FIBK) and its principal banking subsidiary First Interstate Bank. Fitch has decided to discontinue the rating, which is uncompensated. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Fitch notes that there has been no material change in FIBK's credit risk profile since the bank's ratings were affirmed at the Community Bank peer committee in September 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT Today's affirmation of FIBK's ratings reflects the bank's sustained dominant market share that was boosted by a recent acquisition, its consistent earnings performance and continued asset quality improvement while it maintains adequate capital levels for its rating and risk profile. NPAs (inclusive of accruing TDRs) as a percentage of loans and OREO have decreased sequentially each quarter since mid-2010, falling to 2.83% at 1Q'14, still well above the community bank peer group average. Fitch expects NPAs to remain elevated in both historical terms and relative to FIBK's community bank peer group. This expectation is reflected in the bank's rating. FIBK has continued to report consistently profitable quarterly and annual results. The company has now had 26 consecutive years of profitability. However, while the bank's average ROA over the last five quarters has exceeded 1%, Fitch observes that FIBK has taken negative provisions in the last three. Fitch expects core profitability, measured by PPNR, to be relatively in line or slightly higher than those banks at the 'BBB-' rating level but also expects that provisioning expense to be somewhat lumpy going forward as the company's elevated level of NPAs is worked though. Owing to its dominant market share in the geographies it serves, Fitch observes that FIBK is able to generate a significant low-cost deposit base, represented by a loan-to-deposit ratio of 71% at 1Q'14, and a cost of funds of roughly 28 bps. On Feb. 10, 2014, FIBK announced a definite agreement had been reached with Mountain West Financial Corp to acquire all of its assets (including 12 branches) and deposits. The post-merger company will the #1 market share in Montana with nearly 20% of the state's deposits. First Interstate's leverage ratio dropped to 8.8% in 4Q12 as the company redeemed $50m of preferred stock during the quarter. However, the company subsequently built the ratio back up to 10.27% by the end of 1Q'14 (not inclusive of the aforementioned acquisition). Fitch also observes that risk-based capital ratios well-exceed regulatory minimums. Fitch expects that excess capital will continue to be used for acquisition purposes and nominal share buy backs over the near to mid-term. Fitch's expectation that the company will manage capital appropriately and at levels commensurate with growth is reflected in FIBK's 'BBB-' rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY FIBK's IDR and VR are equalized with those of First Interstate Bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. HOLDING COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR FIBK's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF' reflect Fitch's view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary support should such support be needed. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS FIBK's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: First Interstate BancSystems, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F3'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb-'; --Support Floor at 'NF' --Support at '5'. First Interstate Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F3'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb-'; --Long-term Deposit at 'BBB'; --Short-Term Deposit at 'F2'; --Support Floor at 'NF'; --Support at '5'. 