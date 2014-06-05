(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the ratings
for First Interstate BankSystem, Inc. (FIBK) and its principal
banking
subsidiary First Interstate Bank. Fitch has decided to
discontinue the rating,
which is uncompensated. A full list of rating actions follows at
the end of this
release.
Fitch notes that there has been no material change in FIBK's
credit risk profile
since the bank's ratings were affirmed at the Community Bank
peer committee in
September 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's affirmation of FIBK's ratings reflects the bank's
sustained dominant
market share that was boosted by a recent acquisition, its
consistent earnings
performance and continued asset quality improvement while it
maintains adequate
capital levels for its rating and risk profile.
NPAs (inclusive of accruing TDRs) as a percentage of loans and
OREO have
decreased sequentially each quarter since mid-2010, falling to
2.83% at 1Q'14,
still well above the community bank peer group average. Fitch
expects NPAs to
remain elevated in both historical terms and relative to FIBK's
community bank
peer group. This expectation is reflected in the bank's rating.
FIBK has continued to report consistently profitable quarterly
and annual
results. The company has now had 26 consecutive years of
profitability. However,
while the bank's average ROA over the last five quarters has
exceeded 1%, Fitch
observes that FIBK has taken negative provisions in the last
three. Fitch
expects core profitability, measured by PPNR, to be relatively
in line or
slightly higher than those banks at the 'BBB-' rating level but
also expects
that provisioning expense to be somewhat lumpy going forward as
the company's
elevated level of NPAs is worked though.
Owing to its dominant market share in the geographies it serves,
Fitch observes
that FIBK is able to generate a significant low-cost deposit
base, represented
by a loan-to-deposit ratio of 71% at 1Q'14, and a cost of funds
of roughly 28
bps.
On Feb. 10, 2014, FIBK announced a definite agreement had been
reached with
Mountain West Financial Corp to acquire all of its assets
(including 12
branches) and deposits. The post-merger company will the #1
market share in
Montana with nearly 20% of the state's deposits.
First Interstate's leverage ratio dropped to 8.8% in 4Q12 as the
company
redeemed $50m of preferred stock during the quarter. However,
the company
subsequently built the ratio back up to 10.27% by the end of
1Q'14 (not
inclusive of the aforementioned acquisition). Fitch also
observes that
risk-based capital ratios well-exceed regulatory minimums. Fitch
expects that
excess capital will continue to be used for acquisition purposes
and nominal
share buy backs over the near to mid-term. Fitch's expectation
that the company
will manage capital appropriately and at levels commensurate
with growth is
reflected in FIBK's 'BBB-' rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
FIBK's IDR and VR are equalized with those of First Interstate
Bank, reflecting
its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the
U.S. to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
HOLDING COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FIBK's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM
DEPOSIT RATINGS
FIBK's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings with a
Stable Outlook:
First Interstate BancSystems, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Support Floor at 'NF'
--Support at '5'.
First Interstate Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Long-term Deposit at 'BBB';
--Short-Term Deposit at 'F2';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
